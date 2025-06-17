President Donald Trump has proposed giving parents $1,000 to invest for their children at birth. A Benzinga reader poll asks which of the Magnificent 7 stocks parents should consider buying and holding for 18 years under the new plan.

What Happened: Trump's plan for $1,000 investment accounts for parents of newborns could give them a head start on investing in mutual funds, ETFs, and individual stocks, including fast-growing names like the Magnificent Seven stocks.

Benzinga recently asked readers which Mag 7 stock they would invest the $1,000 in.

"Under Trump's $1,000 baby investment plan, which Mag 7 stock would you invest the money in for the best 18-year return?" Benzing asked.

The results were:

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA : 21%

: 21% Apple Inc AAPL : 17%

: 17% Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL : 14%

: 14% Meta Platforms META : 14%

: 14% Amazon.com Inc AMZN : 12%

: 12% Microsoft Corporation MSFT : 12%

: 12% Tesla Inc TSLA : 10%

The winner of the poll was Nvidia with 21% of readers picking this stock as the one they would invest in and hold for the next 18 years to add wealth to their children's investment account. Apple was a close second at 17%, with Alphabet and Meta tied for third at 14%.

Tesla ranked last in the poll of the Mag 7 stocks with 10% of the vote, while Microsoft and Amazon tied for fifth with 12%.

Did You Know?

Congress Is Making Huge Investments. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold With Our Easy-to-Use Tool

Why It's Important: Trump's plan for $1,000 investment accounts could have a bullish impact on the stock markets as it would create consistent new investment sources for top stocks and ETFs with every child born between Jan. 1, 2025 (retroactively) and Jan. 1, 2029

Parents could be faced with the tough choice of investing in a broad market fund like the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY that produces annual returns of 10% to 12% or to be more aggressive and pick some growth stocks.

Choosing just one Magnificent 7 stock is probablyn't the best recommendation as it would provide less diversification and be high-risk, high-reward.

A look at past returns shows the Mag 7 stocks have been high performers and outperformed the market. Here are the five-year returns:

Apple: +126.6%

Alphabet: +147.4%

Amazon: +61.7%

Microsoft: +145.0%

Meta: +193.6%

Nvidia: +1,466.5%

Tesla: +392.4%

All of these stocks, except for Amazon, outperformed the five-year gain of 95.1% for the SPY.

For those looking for diversification between the Mag 7 stocks, the Roundill Magnificent Seven ETF MAGS offers exposure to all seven stocks.

If the investing accounts idea goes through, it would be interesting to see if any parents publicly track the holdings and their performance over an 18-year time frame.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

The study was conducted by Benzinga from June 13, 2025, through June 16, 2025. It included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older. Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from 170 adults.

Photo: Shutterstock