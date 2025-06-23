Tesla Inc. TSLA has revealed that it pumped nearly $10 billion into its U.S. operations during the last fiscal year and plans to allocate an additional $8 billion this year.

What Happened: Tesla’s investment in the U.S. is part of its long-term strategy, with the company having invested around $44 billion in U.S.-based facilities and infrastructure since its inception, the EV-maker revealed via a post on X on Saturday. Tesla’s $8 billion investment planned for this fiscal year is aimed at scaling operations and increasing production capacity.

Though Tesla did not mention the exact areas of investment in the post, it is well-known that the Elon Musk-led company’s capital expenditures extend beyond EV production to include essential infrastructure for batteries and sustainable energy products. They also support AI-driven computing, fueling Tesla's increasing emphasis on autonomy and AI training through its Dojo supercomputer initiative.

Why It Matters: Tesla’s recent investments in the U.S. come on the heels of several significant moves by the company. Just a few days ago, Tesla launched its Robotaxi in Austin, marking a significant step in the self-driving taxi race in the U.S.

Additionally, the company recently announced its plans to build its first grid-scale energy storage site in China, further solidifying its global presence.

Despite these positive developments, Tesla has faced challenges, including a $1.4 billion discrepancy in its capital expenditure and asset valuation. This discrepancy was highlighted in a report by the Financial Times, coinciding with a significant drop in Tesla’s stock market valuation from $1.7 trillion to under $800 billion.

The company’s ongoing investments in U.S. operations underscore Tesla’s commitment to expanding its footprint and solidifying its position in the EV and autonomous vehicle markets.

On a year-to-date basis, Tesla stock slumped 15.06%, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

