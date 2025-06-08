Consumer Tech News (Jun 2-Jun 6): Amercia Witnesses Surge In Layoffs, Tesla Norway Sales Jumps 213% In May & More

Corporate America is experiencing a surge in layoffs as companies respond to economic pressures from President Donald Trump's tariff policies and artificial intelligence adoption reshaping workforce needs.

Earnings

Broadcom AVGO reported second-quarter revenue of $15 billion, beating analyst estimates of $14.99 billion, and adjusted earnings of $1.58 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.56 per share.

Rubrik, Inc. RBRK reported quarterly losses of 15 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 32 cents, and revenue came in at $278.48 million, which beat the Street estimate of $260.35 million.

Automobile

Tesla Inc. TSLA recorded a 213% surge in sales in Norway during May, beating the regional trend that sees company sales tumble across Europe.

Anthony Scaramucci, founder and CEO of SkyBridge Capital, praised Tesla CEO Elon Musk for his transformative impact on humanity through his companies, urging the political left to reconsider their stance on the billionaire entrepreneur.

Entertainment

Walt Disney Co. DIS lost its legal effort to prevent longtime executive Justin Connolly from leaving the company to join YouTube, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG Google.

Tom Cruise-starrer high-octane blockbuster “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” reignited China’s box office over the weekend, topping charts and signaling a renewed interest in Hollywood imports.

Technology

Apple AAPL is gearing up for its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), set to run from June 9 to June 13. The highly anticipated event will once again be held online, with the keynote streaming live from Apple Park in Cupertino, California.

Deepwater's Gene Munster, a prominent tech analyst, suggested that the Apple‘s WWDC would focus on traditional operating system updates, leaving investors questioning Apple's timeline for losing customers.

Microsoft Corporation MSFT has brought generative video tools to everyday users by integrating OpenAI’s Sora model into its Bing app, just weeks after Google made headlines with its stunning Veo 3 video AI.

Meta Platforms, Inc. META is reportedly making a big push for exclusive content in preparation for the launch of its new premium virtual reality headset next year, which aims to compete with Apple’s Vision Pro.

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Anthropic, the artificial intelligence startup backed by Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Google, has reportedly reached a $3 billion annualized revenue run rate, just months after hitting $1 billion in December 2024.

Investor Kevin O’Leary has dismissed France’s shorter workweek as “the stupidest idea I have ever heard.” However, several other leaders and tech executives believe artificial intelligence could soon make it a reality.

Apple co-founder Steve Jobs’ widow, Laurene Powell Jobs, seems to have endorsed a mysterious AI hardware device being developed by Jony Ive and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

Former OpenAI researcher Andrej Karpathy shared a practical breakdown of ChatGPT’s various model versions, helping users understand which one to use based on their specific needs.

Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR CEO Alex Karp expects the artificial intelligence arms race between the U.S. and China to have one winner.