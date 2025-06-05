June 5, 2025 4:42 PM 2 min read

Broadcom Q2 Earnings: Revenue, EPS Beat Estimates Driven By 'Robust Demand' For AI Networking, Company Sees Acceleration In AI Revenue Ahead

by Adam Eckert Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Broadcom Inc AVGO reported second-quarter financial results after the market close on Thursday. Here’s a rundown of the chipmaker’s report.

Q2 Earnings: Broadcom reported second-quarter revenue of $15 billion, beating analyst estimates of $14.99 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The semiconductor company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.58 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.56 per share.

Total revenue was up 20% on a year-over-year basis, driven by continued momentum in AI semiconductor solutions and VMware. Broadcom generated approximately $6.56 billion in cash from operations and $6.41 billion in free cash flow during the quarter. The company ended the quarter with approximately $9.47 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

“Q2 AI revenue grew 46% year-over-year to over $4.4 billion, driven by robust demand for AI networking. We expect growth in AI semiconductor revenue to accelerate to $5.1 billion in Q3, delivering ten consecutive quarters of growth, as our hyperscale partners continue to invest,” said Hock Tan, president and CEO of Broadcom.

Broadcom's board approved a quarterly cash dividend of 59 cents per share, payable on June 30 to shareholders of record as of June 20.

Guidance: Broadcom expects third-quarter revenue of approximately $15.8 billion, versus estimates of $15.79 billion. The company anticipates third-quarter adjusted EBITDA of at least 66% of projected revenue.

Broadcom’s management team will further discuss the quarter on a call with investors and analysts at 5 p.m. ET.

AVGO Price Action: Broadcom shares were down 1.76% in Thursday’s after-hours session, trading at $255.35 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Sundry Photography/Shutterstock.

Overview
