- Broadcom reports second-quarter revenue of $15 billion, beating analyst estimates of $14.99 billion.
- Broadcom reports second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.58 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.56 per share.
Broadcom Inc AVGO reported second-quarter financial results after the market close on Thursday. Here’s a rundown of the chipmaker’s report.
Q2 Earnings: Broadcom reported second-quarter revenue of $15 billion, beating analyst estimates of $14.99 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The semiconductor company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.58 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.56 per share.
Total revenue was up 20% on a year-over-year basis, driven by continued momentum in AI semiconductor solutions and VMware. Broadcom generated approximately $6.56 billion in cash from operations and $6.41 billion in free cash flow during the quarter. The company ended the quarter with approximately $9.47 billion in cash and cash equivalents.
“Q2 AI revenue grew 46% year-over-year to over $4.4 billion, driven by robust demand for AI networking. We expect growth in AI semiconductor revenue to accelerate to $5.1 billion in Q3, delivering ten consecutive quarters of growth, as our hyperscale partners continue to invest,” said Hock Tan, president and CEO of Broadcom.
Broadcom's board approved a quarterly cash dividend of 59 cents per share, payable on June 30 to shareholders of record as of June 20.
Guidance: Broadcom expects third-quarter revenue of approximately $15.8 billion, versus estimates of $15.79 billion. The company anticipates third-quarter adjusted EBITDA of at least 66% of projected revenue.
Broadcom’s management team will further discuss the quarter on a call with investors and analysts at 5 p.m. ET.
AVGO Price Action: Broadcom shares were down 1.76% in Thursday’s after-hours session, trading at $255.35 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.
Photo: Sundry Photography/Shutterstock.
