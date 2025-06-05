Rubrik Shares Climb On Better-Than-Expected Q1 Results, Raised Fiscal Outlook

Rubrik, Inc. RBRK released its first-quarter results after Thursday's closing bell. Here's a look at the details in the report.

The Details: Rubrik reported quarterly losses of 15 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 32 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $278.48 million, which beat the Street estimate of $260.35 million.

For the first quarter, Rubrik reported:

Subscription ARR was up 38% year-over-year, growing to $1.18 billion as of April 30, 2025.

Subscription revenue was $265.7 million, a 54% increase, compared to $172.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 80.5%, compared to 75.4% in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

“Our outstanding first-quarter results not only surpassed all guided metrics but also underscore the power of our focused innovation and execution. We are winning the cyber resilience market, and I believe that our opportunity is bigger than ever,” said Bipul Sinha, Rubrik’s CEO.

Outlook: Rubrik raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to a range of losses of $1.02 to losses of 96 cents, versus the estimate of losses of $1.15. The company raised its fiscal revenue outlook to between $1.18 billion and $1.19 billion, versus the $1.16 billion estimate.

RBRK Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Rubrik stock was up 2.47% at $101 at publication in Thursday's extended trading.

