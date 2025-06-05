June 5, 2025 4:48 PM 1 min read

Rubrik Shares Climb On Better-Than-Expected Q1 Results, Raised Fiscal Outlook

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Rubrik, Inc. RBRK released its first-quarter results after Thursday's closing bell. Here's a look at the details in the report. 

The Details: Rubrik reported quarterly losses of 15 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 32 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $278.48 million, which beat the Street estimate of $260.35 million.

Read Next: Trump Announces China Trade Talks, Tesla Stock Slumps: What’s Driving Markets Thursday?

For the first quarter, Rubrik reported:

  • Subscription ARR was up 38% year-over-year, growing to $1.18 billion as of April 30, 2025.
  • Subscription revenue was $265.7 million, a 54% increase, compared to $172.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin was 80.5%, compared to 75.4% in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

“Our outstanding first-quarter results not only surpassed all guided metrics but also underscore the power of our focused innovation and execution. We are winning the cyber resilience market, and I believe that our opportunity is bigger than ever,” said Bipul Sinha, Rubrik’s CEO.

Outlook: Rubrik raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to a range of losses of $1.02 to losses of 96 cents, versus the estimate of losses of $1.15. The company raised its fiscal revenue outlook to between $1.18 billion and $1.19 billion, versus the $1.16 billion estimate.

RBRK Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Rubrik stock was up 2.47% at $101 at publication in Thursday's extended trading. 

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

Photo: Shutterstock

RBRK Logo
RBRKRubrik Inc
$102.514.03%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
98.26
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
12.95
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved