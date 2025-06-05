Rubrik Shares Climb On Better-Than-Expected Q1 Results, Raised Fiscal Outlook

Zinger Key Points
- Rubrik reports losses of 15 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 32 cents.
- Quarterly revenue comes in at $278.48 million, which beat the Street estimate of $260.35 million.
- Get access to the leaderboards pointing to tomorrow’s biggest stock movers.
Rubrik, Inc. RBRK released its first-quarter results after Thursday's closing bell. Here's a look at the details in the report.
The Details: Rubrik reported quarterly losses of 15 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 32 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $278.48 million, which beat the Street estimate of $260.35 million.
Read Next: Trump Announces China Trade Talks, Tesla Stock Slumps: What’s Driving Markets Thursday?
For the first quarter, Rubrik reported:
- Subscription ARR was up 38% year-over-year, growing to $1.18 billion as of April 30, 2025.
- Subscription revenue was $265.7 million, a 54% increase, compared to $172.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.
- Non-GAAP gross margin was 80.5%, compared to 75.4% in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.
“Our outstanding first-quarter results not only surpassed all guided metrics but also underscore the power of our focused innovation and execution. We are winning the cyber resilience market, and I believe that our opportunity is bigger than ever,” said Bipul Sinha, Rubrik’s CEO.
Outlook: Rubrik raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to a range of losses of $1.02 to losses of 96 cents, versus the estimate of losses of $1.15. The company raised its fiscal revenue outlook to between $1.18 billion and $1.19 billion, versus the $1.16 billion estimate.
RBRK Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Rubrik stock was up 2.47% at $101 at publication in Thursday's extended trading.
Read Next:
- Elon Musk’s Optimus Could Herald The Biggest Industry In History, Billionaire Investor Marc Andreessen Says
Photo: Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.