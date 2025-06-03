June 3, 2025 3:37 AM 2 min read

Microsoft Brings OpenAI's Sora To The Masses With Free AI Video Generator In Bing App After Google's Veo 3 Wowed The Internet—Here's What You Can (And Can't) Do

by Ananya Gairola Benzinga Staff Writer
Microsoft Corporation MSFT has brought generative video tools to everyday users by integrating OpenAI's Sora model into its Bing app, just weeks after Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google made headlines with its stunning Veo 3 video AI.

What Happened: On Monday, Microsoft launched Bing Video Creator, allowing users to generate videos from text using OpenAI's Sora model—for free.

This marks the first time Sora is widely accessible to the public, as OpenAI had previously limited it to select paying customers.

See Also: Sundar Pichai Reveals Google-Parent Once Super Intensely Debated About Buying Netflix: ‘In A World Of Butterfly Effects…'

To use the tool, users must log into a Microsoft account through the Bing app. They can create 10 video clips at no cost, after which each video requires 100 Microsoft Rewards points.

Initially, users can queue up to three vertical (9:16) five-second videos at a time. Longer or horizontal videos aren’t supported yet, but Microsoft said more features are coming.

Why It's Important: The rollout follows Google's unveiling of Veo 3, an AI video model that not only produces cinematic-quality visuals but also adds realistic audio. a feature missing from Sora and rivals like Runway, Pika Labs, Meta Platforms, Inc.'s META MovieGen and Stability AI.

Elon Musk, whose company xAI’s Grok has been integrated into Microsoft Azure, also expressed admiration for Veo 3.

Price Action: Microsoft shares edged up by 0.35% during Monday's regular session, reaching $461.97, based on Benzinga Pro data.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that Microsoft maintains a strong price trend over the short, medium and long term. More in-depth metrics are available here.

Photo Courtesy: FilipArtLab on Shutterstock.com

