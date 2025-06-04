Anthony Scaramucci Says The Left Should Focus On Why It Lost Elon Musk Rather Than 'Demonizing' Him: Credits Tesla CEO For 'Enormously Positive' Impact On Humanity

On Wednesday, Anthony Scaramucci, founder and CEO of SkyBridge Capital, praised Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk for his transformative impact on humanity through his companies, urging the political left to reconsider their stance on the billionaire entrepreneur.

What Happened: Scaramucci highlighted Musk's contributions across multiple industries, from Tesla’s electric vehicles revolutionizing the auto industry to SpaceX making humanity's interplanetary ambitions a reality.

Musk is catalyzing the EV revolution with Tesla, extending the healthy life of Earth, Scaramucci posted.

He also pointed to the billionaire's focus on "responsible AI development" with xAI and advancements in healthcare with Neuralink, which is empowering paralyzed patients.

"The left should focus on why it lost Elon, rather than demonizing him," Scaramucci stated.

Why It’s Important: Scaramucci's comments reflect a growing divide between Musk and the political left. It also comes after Musk's departure as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency under the Donald Trump administration.

Previously, in an interview, Musk also defended his contentious time leading DOGE, stating that the department was unfairly blamed for a wide range of issues in Washington.

“It’s a bit unfair … DOGE became the whipping boy for everything,” he said, adding, “If there was some cut, real or imagined, everyone would blame DOGE.”

Musk's political involvement in the U.S., along with his outspoken views on Europe, also sparked considerable controversy.

Amid the fallout, Tesla's vehicle sales declined sharply and the company's board of directors reportedly began searching for a potential successor to Musk as CEO. Both the board and the billionaire called the report false.

Now, Musk's renewed focus on Tesla has reignited optimism among Wall Street analysts. Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities set an upbeat price target of $500, forecasting that the company could ultimately achieve a $2 trillion valuation.

Price Action: Tesla shares have fallen 12.45% year to date but have surged 89.99% over the past 12 months, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings underscore Tesla’s strong price momentum across short, medium and long-term periods. Additional detailed metrics are available here.

Photo Courtesy: Al Teich On Shutterstock.com

