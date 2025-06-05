Apple's WWDC 2025: When, How To Watch The Keynote And What To Expect

Apple Inc. AAPL is gearing up for its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), set to run from June 9 to June 13. The highly anticipated event will once again be held online, with the keynote streaming live from Apple Park in Cupertino, California.

Keynote Details

The WWDC 2025 keynote is scheduled for Monday, June 9, at 1 p.m. ET. Viewers can watch the livestream on Apple's website (apple.com), the Apple TV app and the company's official YouTube channel.

What To Expect

Apple is expected to unveil iOS 19 for the iPhone, along with updates to its full suite of operating systems, including iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS. While last year's event spotlighted Apple Intelligence—a new suite of AI-powered features—this year's focus is expected to shift toward core software enhancements and developer tools.

See Also: Apple App Store Sales Jump In May, Boosting Outlook For Services Growth

Following the keynote, Apple will host its annual "Platforms State of the Union" address, offering a deeper dive into new technologies. The week will feature over 100 technical sessions, as well as group and one-on-one lab sessions for developers.

Spotlight On Students

As part of its ongoing commitment to education, Apple will invite 50 winners of its Swift Student Challenge to attend the event in person at its headquarters in Silicon Valley.

Why It's Important: Despite its status as the third most valuable company in the world right now, with a market cap of $3.029 trillion, Apple has taken a more cautious approach to the rapid rise of AI that is transforming the tech landscape.

In contrast, competitors such as Alphabet's GOOG GOOGL Google, Microsoft Corp. MSFT and emerging players like OpenAI are moving quickly to roll out AI-powered tools for both consumers and businesses.

Previously, it was reported that Apple is unlikely to stage a major AI comeback at WWDC 2025. Apple is reportedly aiming for a stronger AI showing at WWDC 2026, but delaying progress is risky given how fast competitors are advancing.

The most notable AI-related update this year will be the opening of Apple's Foundation Models to third-party developers.

