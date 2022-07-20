Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

On Wednesday, 26 companies achieved new lows for the year.

Interesting Facts About Today's 52-Week Lows:

Wheaton Precious Metals WPM was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

Cuentas CUEN was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low.

Vascular Biogenics VBLT was the biggest loser, trading down 78.11% to reach its 52-week low.

Biote BTMD's stock rebounded the most, as it traded up 0.0% after dropping to a new 52-week low.

The following stocks achieved new 52-week lows on Wednesday:

Wheaton Precious Metals WPM shares were down 2.77% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $32.90.

Telecom Argentina TEO shares were down 1.75% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.83.

Energy Vault Holdings NRGV stock set a new 52-week low of $6.44 on Wednesday, moving down 1.51%.

Metalla Royalty MTA shares fell to $4.26 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.48%.

C&F Financial CFFI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $43.10 and moving up 1.91%.

Meihua International MHUA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $5.02 and moving down 0.2%.

American Outdoor Brands AOUT stock hit $7.92 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.12%.

Trilogy Metals TMQ shares moved down 5.11% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.61, drifting down 5.11%.

Golden Minerals AUMN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.30 and moving up 0.1%.

Biote BTMD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.00 and moving 0.0% (flat).

Biomerica BMRA stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.58. The stock was up 3.07% on the session.

Humanigen HGEN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.45 and moving down 1.43%.

Vascular Biogenics VBLT stock hit a yearly low of $0.41. The stock was down 78.11% for the day.

BioSig Technologies BSGM stock hit $0.55 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.91%.

Smart Powerr CREG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.94 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.25%.

Ontrak OTRK shares set a new 52-week low of $0.96. The stock traded up 1.6%.

Cohen & Co COHN stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.80. The stock was down 0.3% on the session.

Assure Hldgs IONM shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.27 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.7%.

Firsthand Tech Value Fund SVVC stock hit $1.74 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.7%.

Heart Test Laboratories HSCS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.22 and moving up 18.4%.

Cuentas CUEN stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.50. Shares traded up 1.83%.

