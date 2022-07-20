ñol

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 20, 2022 11:34 AM | 3 min read

 

On Wednesday, 26 companies achieved new lows for the year.

Interesting Facts About Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • Wheaton Precious Metals WPM was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • Cuentas CUEN was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low.
  • Vascular Biogenics VBLT was the biggest loser, trading down 78.11% to reach its 52-week low.
  • Biote BTMD's stock rebounded the most, as it traded up 0.0% after dropping to a new 52-week low.

The following stocks achieved new 52-week lows on Wednesday:

  • Wheaton Precious Metals WPM shares were down 2.77% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $32.90.
  • Telecom Argentina TEO shares were down 1.75% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.83.
  • Energy Vault Holdings NRGV stock set a new 52-week low of $6.44 on Wednesday, moving down 1.51%.
  • Metalla Royalty MTA shares fell to $4.26 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.48%.
  • C&F Financial CFFI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $43.10 and moving up 1.91%.
  • Meihua International MHUA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $5.02 and moving down 0.2%.
  • American Outdoor Brands AOUT stock hit $7.92 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.12%.
  • Trilogy Metals TMQ shares moved down 5.11% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.61, drifting down 5.11%.
  • Golden Minerals AUMN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.30 and moving up 0.1%.
  • Biote BTMD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.00 and moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Biomerica BMRA stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.58. The stock was up 3.07% on the session.
  • Humanigen HGEN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.45 and moving down 1.43%.
  • Vascular Biogenics VBLT stock hit a yearly low of $0.41. The stock was down 78.11% for the day.
  • BioSig Technologies BSGM stock hit $0.55 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.91%.
  • Smart Powerr CREG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.94 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.25%.
  • Ontrak OTRK shares set a new 52-week low of $0.96. The stock traded up 1.6%.
  • Cohen & Co COHN stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.80. The stock was down 0.3% on the session.
  • Assure Hldgs IONM shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.27 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.7%.
  • Firsthand Tech Value Fund SVVC stock hit $1.74 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.7%.
  • Heart Test Laboratories HSCS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.22 and moving up 18.4%.
  • Cuentas CUEN stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.50. Shares traded up 1.83%.

