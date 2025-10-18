Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories.

Wall Street slid from record highs as President Donald Trump renewed tariff threats against China, rattling investor sentiment and triggering a pullback in export-sensitive and financial stocks. Regional bank credit concerns added fuel to the selloff, with reports of bad loans from Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) and Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) sparking fear of deeper system stress.

Investors also digested pressure on the Federal Reserve, as Trump's escalating rhetoric toward Chair Jerome Powell reinforced worries over political interference in monetary policy. Meanwhile, uncertainty over the duration of the U.S. government shutdown weighed on economic outlooks.

Looking ahead, markets will monitor responses from Beijing, disclosures from regional banks, and Fed messaging for signs of policy direction or renewed stress in credit markets.

The Bulls

"Stellantis stock surges after automaker announces $13 billion US investment", by Adam Eckert, reports that Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) shares jumped after unveiling plans to invest $13 billion over four years to expand its U.S. manufacturing footprint by 50%, support the launch of five new vehicles, and create 5,000 new jobs across Illinois, Ohio, Michigan and Indiana.

"Papa John's International stock pops on fresh takeover offer", by Adam Eckert, reports that Papa John's International Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) shares surged after Apollo Global Management made a new offer to take the company private at $64 per share, according to people familiar with the matter — though it's unclear whether the deal will go through.

"Oklo stock soars 700% — the tiny nuclear firm that could power every US Army base by 2028", by Surbhi Jain, reports that Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) has surged nearly 700% year-to-date as it positions itself to deploy micro-nuclear reactors under the Pentagon's Project Janus initiative — potentially powering U.S. military bases — though the company currently has no commercial revenue and faces regulatory hurdles.

The Bears

"US chip stocks tumble as trade tensions with China heat up", by Anusuya Lahiri, reports that semiconductor shares — including those of NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA), Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO), Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC), Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL), Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NASDAQ:TSM) — fell sharply amid intensified U.S.-China friction, fueled by Micron's exit from China's data center market following Beijing's ban on its products in critical infrastructure.

"Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, Hims & Hers Health Shares Move Lower After Trump Calls Out ‘Fat-Loss Drugs'", by Adam Eckert, reports that Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE:LLY), Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO), and Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) stocks fell in after-hours trading after President Donald Trump said that "fat-loss drugs" like Mounjaro and Ozempic will become "much lower" in price, triggering a selloff in makers of GLP-1 therapies.

"Regional banks suffer worst drop since Trump's tariff shock: Are credit fears back?", by Piero Cingari, reports that regional bank stocks, led by Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) and Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL), tumbled sharply after Zions disclosed a $60 million provision tied to troubled loans and Western Alliance sued a borrower for alleged fraud — dragging down the KRE Regional Banks ETF by over 6%, the worst drop since April.

