Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories.

Wall Street hit fresh records this week, partly due to rising optimism that the Fed will cut interest rates soon, even as inflation sits at ~2.9% and jobless claims worsened. Oracle ORCL surged ~36% in one session on booming AI-cloud orders, briefly making Larry Ellison the world's richest person as his net worth overtook Elon Musk.

Tech names led gains: Tesla TSLA, Microsoft MSFT, and Micron MU pulled ahead, though Apple AAPL stumbled after its new product unveiling. Big indices — the Nasdaq especially — closed at or near highs.

Investors now are focused on the Fed's upcoming decision, inflation data, and labor market signs. Oracle's strong performance has become a flashpoint — raising questions about whether its gains are sustainable or tied to too-concentrated AI orders.

The Bulls

"Oracle stock rockets on $455 billion revenue pipeline: here's what Wall Street is buzzing about", by Erica Kollmann, reports that Oracle Corp. ORCL shares surged after Q1 earnings, as its remaining performance obligations (RPO) jumped 359% year-over-year to $455 billion, backed by four multi-billion-dollar contracts, a 77% expected increase in cloud infrastructure revenue for fiscal 2026, and a long-term forecast to hit $144 billion, driven by AI and cloud demand.

"UnitedHealth stock climbs on reaffirmed guidance: details", by Erica Kollmann, reports that UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH shares rose about 3% after the company reaffirmed its 2025 adjusted EPS guidance of at least $16.00, and estimated that 78% of its Medicare Advantage membership will be enrolled in plans rated 4 stars or higher for 2027 — signaling stable quality performance and strong investor confidence.

"Stock of the day: Breakout in Micron Technology?", by Mark Putrino, reports that Micron Technology Inc. MU is trading at a resistance level that, if breached, could spark a new uptrend — technicals show consolidation just below prior highs, and a breakout past that resistance might lead to bullish momentum.

The Bears

"Land's End stock sinks on Q2 revenue, EPS miss, raised guidance fails to win over investors", by Chris Katje, reports that Land's End Inc. LE missed second-quarter estimates with net revenue of $294.1 million (versus ~$322.4M expected) and an adjusted loss of $0.06 per share, as tariff headwinds and slower sales in U.S. digital, Europe e-commerce, and licensing dragged performance, and while it raised its full-year sales and EPS guidance, the outlook wasn't enough to satisfy investors.

"NIO investors rattled as EV maker issues massive equity offering", by Anusuya Lahiri, reports that NIO Inc. NIO shares dropped nearly 10% after announcing a plan to issue up to 181.8 million new Class A shares — including ADSs — with underwriters granted an option to add an extra 27.3 million ADSs; the proceeds will fund R&D for EV tech, new vehicle models, expansion of battery-swapping and charging infrastructure, and to strengthen NIO's balance sheet.

"Synopsys stock drops after disappointing Q3 earnings", by Erica Kollmann, reports that Synopsys Inc. SNPS shares fell about 13-14% in extended trading after its Q3 non-GAAP earnings of $3.39 per share and revenue of $1.73 billion missed expectations (EPS estimate $3.74; revenue estimate ~$1.76 billion), the company cited underperformance in its IP business, and cut its fiscal 2025 EPS guidance from ~$15.11-15.19 to $12.76-12.80.

