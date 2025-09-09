Why CaliberCos Stock Is Gaining Today

CaliberCos Inc. CWD traded higher in premarket activity on Tuesday after the real estate and asset management company revealed its first acquisition of Chainlink (LINK) tokens.

The purchase was executed as part of a test transaction under its new digital asset strategy.

The company stated that the move marks the launch of its Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) program, which aims to gradually accumulate LINK tokens while pursuing long-term growth and yield generation through staking.

Caliber expects to fund these acquisitions through its equity line of credit, available cash, and equity-linked securities.

The DAT initiative positions Caliber as the first Nasdaq-listed firm to publicly disclose a treasury policy built around Chainlink.

By adopting LINK into its corporate reserves, the company is providing shareholders direct exposure to the token’s market value while reinforcing its role at the intersection of real-world assets and blockchain infrastructure.

Chief executive officer Chris Loeffler said the initial purchase was intended to test Caliber’s internal systems before scaling up.

“Caliber’s Digital Asset Treasury strategy represents a disciplined, institutional approach to building a LINK position,” he explained, noting that the framework includes tax, accounting, custody, and governance measures.

Loeffler added that ongoing acquisitions will be paced carefully to build a material position in LINK over time.

Gradual Accumulation Approach

Caliber outlined its plan to steadily grow its LINK holdings by making consistent, smaller purchases rather than large one-time transactions. The company emphasized that this measured approach allows it to average into the market while managing volatility and enhancing its long-term staking strategy.

According to Benzinga Pro, CWD stock has lost over 83% in the past year.

Price Action: CWD shares are trading higher by 983.90% to $23.45 premarket at last check on Tuesday.

