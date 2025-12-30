Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) on Tuesday expanded a U.S. voluntary recall related to certain CHIPS AHOY! snacks.

The update expands a recall first announced Dec. 24, 2025, and adds more affected packaging identifiers.

What Changed

The expanded action adds one more code date: 10MAY2026.

It also adds two more UPCs tied to pouches packed inside recalled carton units.

The company limited the action to CHIPS AHOY! Baked Bites Brookie items only.

Why The Company Acted

Mondelez stated that an incorrect blending step resulted in small clumps of corn starch.

The company warned the clumps could create a choking hazard.

Mondelez highlighted a higher risk for young children and older adults.

Mondelez said it has not received injury or illness reports tied to the items. The company said it issued the recall as a precaution.

Consumers should check UPCs and the Best When Used By date before eating.

MDLZ Price Action: Mondelez International shares were down 0.40% at $54.82 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

