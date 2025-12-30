Cellphone with logo of American food company Mondelez International Inc. on screen in front of website.
December 30, 2025 12:15 PM 1 min read

Mondelez Expands Chips Ahoy Recall Over Choking Hazard Concerns

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
Follow

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) on Tuesday expanded a U.S. voluntary recall related to certain CHIPS AHOY! snacks.

The update expands a recall first announced Dec. 24, 2025, and adds more affected packaging identifiers.

According to Benzinga Pro, MDLZ stock has lost over 8% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG).

Also Read: China Mandates 50% Domestic Gear For New Chip Capacity

What Changed

The expanded action adds one more code date: 10MAY2026.

It also adds two more UPCs tied to pouches packed inside recalled carton units.

The company limited the action to CHIPS AHOY! Baked Bites Brookie items only.

Why The Company Acted

Mondelez stated that an incorrect blending step resulted in small clumps of corn starch.

The company warned the clumps could create a choking hazard.

Mondelez highlighted a higher risk for young children and older adults.

Mondelez said it has not received injury or illness reports tied to the items. The company said it issued the recall as a precaution.

Consumers should check UPCs and the Best When Used By date before eating.

MDLZ Price Action: Mondelez International shares were down 0.40% at $54.82 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next:

Image by T. Schneider via Shutterstock

FTXG Logo
FTXGFirst Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF
$21.08-0.04%
Overview
MDLZ Logo
MDLZMondelez International Inc
$54.84-0.37%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved