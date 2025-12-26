Mondelez Recalls Select Chips Ahoy Brookie Snacks

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) announced a voluntary recall on Wednesday of select CHIPS AHOY! Baked Bites Brookie in the United States.

Mondelez International stated that the recall of two Brookie SKUs is due to an incorrect mixing process that resulted in small corn starch clumps, noting that these clumps could pose a choking risk to young children and elderly consumers.

Products Affected

The recall affects only CHIPS AHOY! Baked Bites Brookie products with specific Best When Used By dates.

The affected items were sold at a limited number of retailers across the nation.

The recalled goods include the 2.8-ounce CHIPS AHOY! Baked Bites Brookie 4X8 with best-by dates May 9 through May 12, 2026.

The 7.0-ounce Brookie 5CT 12 with best-by dates May 12 and May 18, 2026, is also included in the recall.

Safety Concern

Company officials stated that the small cornstarch clumps could pose a choking hazard, particularly for young children and seniors. Mondelez said no other products are part of or affected by this notice.

Mondelez stated that it has not received any reports of injury or illness associated with these products.

The company stated that it initiated this action out of an abundance of caution to protect consumers.

Shoppers who purchased the affected items should verify the printed ‘Best When Used By’ dates before consumption.

