Chipotle Mexican Grill, Charter, And Fiserv Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Losers Last Week (July 21-July 25): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

These ten large-cap stocks were the worst performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?
- Liberty Broadband Corporation LBRDK stock lost 20.50% last week following a second quarter earnings miss from Charter Communications, Inc. CHTR
- STMicroelectronics STM shares lost 19.78% last week after the company missed second-quarter earnings estimates and issued third-quarter revenue guidance with a midpoint below estimates.
- Charter Communications shares lost 19.77% this week after the company’s second-quarter earnings per share of $9.18 missed the analyst consensus estimate of $9.80. Also, the company said it expects a capex of approximately $11.5 billion (prior view $12 billion) versus $11.27 billion in fiscal 2024.
- Texas Instruments Incorporated TXN shares lost 15.31% this week after the company reported second-quarter earnings results. Also, multiple analysts lowered the price forecast on the stock.
- Fiserv, Inc. FI stock lost 14.89% last week after it reported second-quarter financial results. Additionally, the company announced it had entered into an equity purchase agreement to acquire part of TD’s merchant processing business in Canada.
- Circle Internet Group, Inc. CRCL stock lost 15.06% last week after Compass Point downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell and lowered its price target from $205 to $130.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG decreased 12.81% last week after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter sales results. Also, multiple analysts lowered the price forecast on the stock.
- Tenet Healthcare Corporation THC stock slumped 12.88% last week as Baird analyst Michael Ha maintained a Neutral rating on it, lowering the price forecast from $195 to $167 after the company reported second-quarter results. Shares of health insurers traded lower in sympathy with Molina Healthcare Inc MOH, which issued soft guidance. The sector may also be under pressure after UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH said it has now begun complying with the DOJ’s formal criminal and civil requests.
- Teck Resources Ltd TECK lost 13.73% last week after the company missed second-quarter sales estimates and cut 2025 copper production outlook. Also, multiple analysts lowered the price forecast on the stock.
- EQT Corporation EQT stock fell 9.31% this week after the company reported mixed second-quarter results, with quarterly earnings of 45 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 41 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $1.59 billion, which missed the Street consensus estimate of $1.79 billion.
