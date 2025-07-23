Texas Instruments Is Trading Lower Wednesday: What's Going On?

Texas Instruments Incorporated TXN shares are trading lower on Wednesday following the release of second quarter earnings and third quarter guidance on Tuesday after the market closed.

What To Know: Texas Instruments reported second quarter earnings per share of $1.41, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33. In addition, the company reported sales of $4.44 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion and representing a 16% year-over-year increase.

Q3 Outlook: The company sees earnings per share from $1.36 to $1.60, versus the consensus estimate of $1.48. Furthermore, Texas Instruments sees sales from $4.45 billion to $4.80 billion, versus the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion.

Analyst Changes: Following the earnings report, multiple analysts issued price target adjustments.

JP Morgan analyst Harlan Sur maintained an Overweight rating on Texas Instruments and raised the price target from $195 to $225.

maintained an Overweight rating on Texas Instruments and raised the price target from $195 to $225. Truist Securities analyst William Stein maintained a Hold rating on Texas Instruments and raised the price target from $171 to $196.

maintained a Hold rating on Texas Instruments and raised the price target from $171 to $196. Wells Fargo analyst Joe Quatrochi maintained an Equal-Weight rating on Texas Instruments and lowered the price target from $215 to $195.

maintained an Equal-Weight rating on Texas Instruments and lowered the price target from $215 to $195. Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland maintained a Positive rating on Texas Instruments and lowered the price target from $250 to $240.

maintained a Positive rating on Texas Instruments and lowered the price target from $250 to $240. Baird analyst Tristan Gerra maintained an Outperform rating on Texas Instruments and raised the price target from $175 to $220.

See Also: Short Seller Raises Questions Over Micro-Hospital Operator Nutex Health’s Arbitration Windfall

TXN Price Action: At the time of writing, Texas Instruments stock is trading 11.7% lower at $189.71, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock