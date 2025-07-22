EQT Reports Mixed Q2 Results: EPS Beat, Revenues Miss

- EQT reports earnings of 45 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 41 cents.
- Quarterly revenue comes in at $1.59 billion, which misses the Street consensus estimate of $1.79 billion.
- A new wave of value and momentum stocks could be setting up for major moves—and Tim Melvin will name them live this Wednesday. Secure access here.
EQT Corp. EQT released its second-quarter results after Tuesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the details from the report.
The Details: EQT reported quarterly earnings of 45 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 41 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $1.59 billion, which missed the Street consensus estimate of $1.79 billion.
Read Next: Opendoor Stock Frenzy Continues—Is $40 Per Share The Next Stop?
The company reported second quarter sales volume of 568 Bcfe, driven by strong well performance and compression project outperformance. Capital expenditures were $554 million for the quarter, 15% below the mid-point of guidance.
“Second quarter results highlight a continuation of operational excellence and robust financial performance at EQT. Production was at the high-end of guidance, benefiting from strong well productivity and compression project outperformance,” CEO Toby Z. Rice stated.
Outlook: EQT updated its fiscal 2025 guidance to reflect the Olympus Acquisition by increasing annual production guidance by 100 Bcfe, lowering full-year per-unit operating cost guidance by six cents per Mcfe with no change to 2025 capital spending.
EQT Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, EQT stock was up 1.21% at $55 in Tuesday's extended trading.
Read Next:
Photo: Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.