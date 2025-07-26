Benzinga's 'Stock Whisper' Index: 5 Stocks Investors Secretly Monitor But Don't Talk About Yet

Each week, Benzinga’s Stock Whisper Index uses a combination of proprietary data and pattern recognition to showcase five stocks that are just under the surface and deserve attention.

Investors are constantly on the hunt for undervalued, under-followed and emerging stocks. With countless methods available to retail traders, the challenge often lies in sifting through the abundance of information to uncover new opportunities and understand why certain stocks should be of interest.

Here's a look at the Benzinga Stock Whisper Index for the week ending July 25:

Ensign Group ENSG: The healthcare services company saw strong interest from readers during the week after reporting second-quarter financial results. The company beat analyst estimates for both revenue and earnings per share. Ensign Group also raised full-year guidance for both earnings per share and revenue after the report.

"Our local teams achieved another outstanding quarter, raising the bar again for what is possible, even in a quarter where we historically have experienced more seasonality. The clinical results they achieved continue to be the primary driver of our success," Ensign CEO Barry Port said.

The company saw strong results for its same store occupancy and also acquired new operations that Port said will help with "long-term upside." Ensign's portfolio consists of 348 healthcare operations, including 31 that are also senior living operations, in 17 states. The company owns 146 real estate assets, with 110 being operated by an Ensign affiliate.

IonQ Inc IONQ: The quantum computing sector continues to be hot for investors and IonQ was searched by an increased number of readers during the week. The company announced a new collaboration with Emergence Quantum to co-develop electronics and materials. IonQ said the partnership will help the company's global expansion roadmap and help Australia's quantum capabilities. Investors are likely eagerly awaiting the company's second-quarter financial results set for Aug. 6. Analysts expect the company to report a loss of 27 cents per share. IonQ has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in three of the last five quarters. Investors expect the company to report quarterly revenue of $17.23, which would be a record. The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in more than 10 straight quarters. Recent analyst activity saw Cantor Fitzgerald initiate the stock with an Overweight rating and price target of $45 and Benchmark maintain a Buy rating and raise the price target from $50 to $55.

Brinker International EAT: The restaurant company that owns Chili's and other brands saw increased interest from readers during the week. The company has received mixed ratings from analysts during the month of July with mostly Neutral and Equal-Weight ratings. Most analysts have been raising their price targets on the restaurant company. Brinker will report fourth-quarter financial results in August. Analysts predict the company will show increased earnings per share and revenue on a year-over-year basis. The company has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in nine of the last 10 quarters and beaten estimates for revenue in seven of the last 10 quarters.

PulteGroup Inc PHM: The homebuilder company saw strong interest during the week and shares up over 5% after reporting second-quarter financial results. The company beat analyst estimates for earnings per share and narrowly missed a consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion with $4.40 billion reported. The company reported 7,639 homes closed and net new orders of 7,083. The company's unit backlog was 10,779 at the end of the quarter. Multiple analysts raised their price targets on the stock after the report with optimism for the company's second half of 2025 outlook.

Hims & Hers Health HIMS: The telehealth company saw strong interest from readers during the week. Shares traded lower in June after the company announced it would no longer be working with Novo Nordisk, losing direct access to Wegovy. Shares have rebounded in July ahead of the company's second-quarter earnings report set for Aug. 4. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings per share of 15 cents, up from 6 cents per share in last year's second quarter. The company has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in six straight quarters and nine of the last 10 quarters overall. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly revenue of $549.8 million, up from $315.7 million in last year's second quarter. The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in more than 10 straight quarters. While this figure would be a beat, it would mark the first time the company didn't grow revenue on a quarter-over-quarter basis in some time. Truist recently maintained a Hold rating on the stock and increased the price target from $45 to $48. Shares remain up over 100% year-to-date in 2025.

