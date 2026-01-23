Intel Logo Displayed On Smartphone
January 23, 2026 1:45 AM 2 min read

Intel, SLB And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (NYSE:BAH) to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $2.75 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Booz Allen Hamilton shares rose 0.2% to close at $95.76 on Thursday.
  • Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) reported better-than-expected financial results for the fourth quarter after the market closed on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical reported revenue of $2.87 billion for the fourth quarter, beating analyst estimates of $2.75 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The robotic-assisted surgery company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.53 per share, beating analyst estimates of $2.26 per share. Intuitive Surgical shares gained 0.4% to close at $525.81 on Thursday.
  • Analysts are expecting Webster Financial Corp. (NYSE:WBS) to post quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $643.04 million. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Webster Financial shares rose 0.5% to close at $66.22 on Thursday.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results, but issued a weak outlook after the market close on Thursday. Intel said it expects first-quarter revenue to be in the range of $11.7 billion to $12.7 billion, versus estimates of $12.49 billion. The company anticipates breakeven first-quarter adjusted earnings versus estimates of five cents per share. Intel shares dipped 11.1% to $48.30 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Slb NV (NYSE:SLB) to post quarterly earnings at 74 cents per share on revenue of $9.55 billion before the opening bell. SLB shares rose 0.9% to $49.78 in after-hours trading.

Photo: Piotr Swat / Shutterstock

INTC Logo
INTCIntel Corp
$48.26-11.2%
Overview
BAH Logo
BAHBooz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp
$97.001.29%
ISRG Logo
ISRGIntuitive Surgical Inc
$538.302.38%
SLB Logo
SLBSLB Ltd
$49.470.30%
WBS Logo
WBSWebster Financial Corp
$66.22-%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved