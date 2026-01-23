Intel, SLB And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (NYSE:BAH) to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $2.75 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Booz Allen Hamilton shares rose 0.2% to close at $95.76 on Thursday.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) reported better-than-expected financial results for the fourth quarter after the market closed on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical reported revenue of $2.87 billion for the fourth quarter, beating analyst estimates of $2.75 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The robotic-assisted surgery company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.53 per share, beating analyst estimates of $2.26 per share. Intuitive Surgical shares gained 0.4% to close at $525.81 on Thursday.

Analysts are expecting Webster Financial Corp. (NYSE:WBS) to post quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $643.04 million. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Webster Financial shares rose 0.5% to close at $66.22 on Thursday.

Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results, but issued a weak outlook after the market close on Thursday. Intel said it expects first-quarter revenue to be in the range of $11.7 billion to $12.7 billion, versus estimates of $12.49 billion. The company anticipates breakeven first-quarter adjusted earnings versus estimates of five cents per share. Intel shares dipped 11.1% to $48.30 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Slb NV (NYSE:SLB) to post quarterly earnings at 74 cents per share on revenue of $9.55 billion before the opening bell. SLB shares rose 0.9% to $49.78 in after-hours trading.

Photo: Piotr Swat / Shutterstock