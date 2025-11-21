Wall Street staged a sharp rebound Friday after a bruising week of volatility in tech, as a wave of dovish comments from Federal Reserve officials flipped market expectations toward a rate cut next month.

Risk appetite returned the moment New York Fed President John Williams suggested the central bank has room to ease policy further, pointing to a cooling labor market. His tone was reinforced by Gov. Stephen Miran, who explicitly said he would vote for a cut following “dovish implications” from the September jobs report released Thursday.

Traders wasted no time repricing the outlook. The probability of a December rate cut has surged to roughly 70%, up from just 25% a day earlier.

Lower-rate hopes powered a strong rally in interest-sensitive stocks. The small-cap Russell 2000 jumped 2.8%, putting it on track for its best single-day gain since late August.

All 11 S&P 500 sectors traded higher, with basic materials and consumer discretionary leading the way — both up 2.6%.

Homebuilders delivered an even bigger pop. The group — as tracked by the State Street SPDR S&P Homebuilder ETF (NYSE:XHB) rocketed 5.3%, its best day since April 9, while D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) climbed more than 7%.

Treasury yields sank in response to the dovish shift, with the 10-year note sliding to 4.05% — the lowest level since late October.

But even with the broader risk-on tone, investors continued to dump AI names with elevated valuations. Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) slumped another 5% on Friday, extending its weekly decline to 10%, the worst since March 2018.

The stock has now fallen for six straight weeks and is down more than 20% in November, pacing for its roughest month since May 2002.

In commodities, oil prices dropped 2% after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signaled he was open to peace talks following Washington's draft proposal — a plan that reportedly includes territorial concessions and a possible rollback of oil sanctions, raising fresh oversupply concerns.

Crypto markets remained deep in the red. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) tumbled to an intraday low of $80,000 before rebounding to $85,000, still down 1.7% on the day. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) slipped another 1.2% to $2,800, leaving it more than 40% off its recent highs.

Friday’s Performance In Major U.S. Indices, ETFs

Major Indices Price 1-day chg. % Russell 2000 2,366.72 2.7% Dow Jones 46,418.97 1.5% S&P 500 6,620.14 1.2% Nasdaq 100 24,301.85 1.0% Updated by 12:52 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:VOO) rose 1.2% to $606.94.

(NYSE:VOO) rose 1.2% to $606.94. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSE:DIA) rose 1.3% to $463.86.

(NYSE:DIA) rose 1.3% to $463.86. The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series (NASDAQ:QQQ) rose 0.9% to $590.91.

(NASDAQ:QQQ) rose 0.9% to $590.91. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE:IWM) rocketed 2.7% to $235.26.

(NYSE:IWM) rocketed 2.7% to $235.26. The Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLB) outperformed, up 2.7%; the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLU) lagged, up 0.3%.

Russell 1000’s Top 5 Gainers On Friday

Stock Name % Change WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) 11.89% CAVA Group Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) 10.57% RH (NYSE:RH) 9.81% VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC) 9.47% Saia Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) 8.72%

Russell 1000’s Top 5 Laggards On Friday

Stock Name % Change Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) -12.83% Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) -10.55% Oracle Corporation -6.44% Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) -5.40% Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) -4.77%

