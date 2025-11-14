Applied Materials sign in front of office building in California
2:50 AM

Applied Materials, Spire And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) to report quarterly loss at 42 cents per share on revenue of $422.09 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Spire shares fell 1.5% to close at $89.16 on Thursday.
  • Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results. Fluent shares dipped 6.9% to $1.88 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Legence Corp (NASDAQ:LGN) to post quarterly earnings at 6 cents per share on revenue of $639.78 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Legence shares rose 3.7% to $34.56 in after-hours trading.

  • Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) reported downbeat earnings for the third quarter. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.53 per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.54 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $617.143 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $615.376 million. Globant shares fell 4.5% to $60.02 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results for fiscal 2025. Applied Materials expects fiscal first-quarter revenue of $6.85 billion, plus or minus $500 million, versus estimates of $6.76 billion. The company expects first-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.98 to $2.38 per share, versus estimates of $2.13 per share. Applied Materials shares declined 4.5% to $213.10 in the after-hours trading session.

