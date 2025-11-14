Applied Materials, Spire And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) to report quarterly loss at 42 cents per share on revenue of $422.09 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Spire shares fell 1.5% to close at $89.16 on Thursday.

(NYSE:SR) to report quarterly loss at 42 cents per share on revenue of $422.09 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Spire shares fell 1.5% to close at $89.16 on Thursday. Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results. Fluent shares dipped 6.9% to $1.88 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ:FLNT) reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results. Fluent shares dipped 6.9% to $1.88 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Legence Corp (NASDAQ:LGN) to post quarterly earnings at 6 cents per share on revenue of $639.78 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Legence shares rose 3.7% to $34.56 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) reported downbeat earnings for the third quarter. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.53 per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.54 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $617.143 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $615.376 million. Globant shares fell 4.5% to $60.02 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE:GLOB) reported downbeat earnings for the third quarter. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.53 per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.54 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $617.143 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $615.376 million. Globant shares fell 4.5% to $60.02 in the after-hours trading session. Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results for fiscal 2025. Applied Materials expects fiscal first-quarter revenue of $6.85 billion, plus or minus $500 million, versus estimates of $6.76 billion. The company expects first-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.98 to $2.38 per share, versus estimates of $2.13 per share. Applied Materials shares declined 4.5% to $213.10 in the after-hours trading session.

Check This Out:

Photo via Shutterstock