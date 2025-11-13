Top 2 Energy Stocks You May Want To Dump This Month

As of Nov. 13, 2025, two stocks in the energy sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

On Nov. 4, NGL ENERGY PARTNERS reported better-than-expected second-quarter sales results. “This has been an outstanding quarter for NGL with success on multiple initiatives that we believe will ultimately increase value to our Unitholders. Our current Water Solutions business continues to outperform and is experiencing accelerated growth. In addition, we are redeeming additional Class D Preferred equity and buying common units at attractive prices. On the heels of the momentum, we are projecting Fiscal 2027 Adjusted EBITDA(2) in excess of $700 million,” stated Mike Krimbill NGL’s CEO. The company's stock gained around 66% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $10.29.

RSI Value: 92.6

RSI Value: 92.6

Shares of NGL Energy Partners gained 2.8% to close at $10.26 on Wednesday. Edge Stock Ratings: 96.82 Momentum score with Value at 37.23.

NACCO Industries Inc (NYSE:NC)

On Nov. 5, NACCO Industries posted an increase in quarterly sales. “NACCO’s third-quarter results demonstrate solid progress in growing our business and improving profitability,” said J.C. Butler, NACCO President and Chief Executive Officer. The company's stock gained around 20% over the past five days and has a 52-week high of $50.50.

RSI Value: 82.3

82.3 NC Price Action: Shares of NACCO Industries rose 4.1% to close at $50.31 on Wednesday.

