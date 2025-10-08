The brief pause in the market rally didn't last long. Wall Street resumed its climb toward fresh records on Wednesday, powered by another relentless surge in technology stocks — while in commodities, gold continues to defy the laws of gravity.

Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 leapt to new all-time highs, hitting 6,755 and 24,070, respectively.

But it was the Russell 2000 that stole the spotlight, jumping 1% and nearly erasing Tuesday's losses as small caps joined the party.

The AI frenzy is still in full swing. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) surged 7%, while Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) gained 5%.

AMD has now soared 38% in the past three sessions following its landmark investment in OpenAI, marking its strongest three-day rally since April 2016.

In commodities, spot gold smashed through the $4,050 per ounce level, up 1.8% higher, logging its 12th gain in the past 14 sessions. Silver rallied 3.3% to $49.42, just shy of breaking its April 2011 record high of $49.83.

Gold mining stocks — tracked by the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSE:GDX) — are on pace for a 10th consecutive weekly gain and are now up 135% year-to-date, outpacing every other U.S. equity industry.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) edged 1.2% higher to $123,700, extending its steady climb alongside other risk assets.

Wednesday’s Performance In Major U.S. Indices, ETFs

Major Indices Price 1-day % • Russell 2000 2,483.23 1.0% • Nasdaq 100 25,077.79 0.9% • S&P 500 6,757.66 0.6% • Dow Jones 46,769.45 0.4% Updated by 1:23 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:VOO) rose 0.6% to $618.68.

(NYSE:VOO) rose 0.6% to $618.68. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSE:DIA) inched 0.3% up to $467.43.

(NYSE:DIA) inched 0.3% up to $467.43. The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series (NASDAQ:QQQ) rose 0.9% to $609.63.

(NASDAQ:QQQ) rose 0.9% to $609.63. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE:IWM) rose 1.1% to $246.78.

(NYSE:IWM) rose 1.1% to $246.78. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLK) outperformed, up 1.3%; the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLC) lagged, down 0.5%.

S&P 500’s Top 5 Gainers

Name % Change Advanced Micro Devices Inc. +8.32% Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET) +7.55% Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) +6.78% ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) +5.81% Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) +5.75%

S&P 500’s Top 5 Losers

Name % Change Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) -8.75% Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) -4.33% Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) -3.55% Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN) -2.85% Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) -2.53%

