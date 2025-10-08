The brief pause in the market rally didn't last long. Wall Street resumed its climb toward fresh records on Wednesday, powered by another relentless surge in technology stocks — while in commodities, gold continues to defy the laws of gravity.
Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 leapt to new all-time highs, hitting 6,755 and 24,070, respectively.
But it was the Russell 2000 that stole the spotlight, jumping 1% and nearly erasing Tuesday's losses as small caps joined the party.
The AI frenzy is still in full swing. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) surged 7%, while Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) gained 5%.
AMD has now soared 38% in the past three sessions following its landmark investment in OpenAI, marking its strongest three-day rally since April 2016.
In commodities, spot gold smashed through the $4,050 per ounce level, up 1.8% higher, logging its 12th gain in the past 14 sessions. Silver rallied 3.3% to $49.42, just shy of breaking its April 2011 record high of $49.83.
Gold mining stocks — tracked by the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSE:GDX) — are on pace for a 10th consecutive weekly gain and are now up 135% year-to-date, outpacing every other U.S. equity industry.
Meanwhile, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) edged 1.2% higher to $123,700, extending its steady climb alongside other risk assets.
Wednesday’s Performance In Major U.S. Indices, ETFs
|Major Indices
|Price
|1-day %
|• Russell 2000
|2,483.23
|1.0%
|• Nasdaq 100
|25,077.79
|0.9%
|• S&P 500
|6,757.66
|0.6%
|• Dow Jones
|46,769.45
|0.4%
According to Benzinga Pro data:
- The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:VOO) rose 0.6% to $618.68.
- The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSE:DIA) inched 0.3% up to $467.43.
- The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series (NASDAQ:QQQ) rose 0.9% to $609.63.
- The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE:IWM) rose 1.1% to $246.78.
- The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLK) outperformed, up 1.3%; the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLC) lagged, down 0.5%.
S&P 500’s Top 5 Gainers
S&P 500’s Top 5 Losers
