Raging Bull sculpture in New York City, symbolizing Wall Street.
October 8, 2025 1:40 PM 2 min read

Wall Street Charges Back To Record Highs, Gold Hits $4,050: What's Moving Markets Wednesday?

by Piero Cingari Benzinga Staff Writer
The brief pause in the market rally didn't last long. Wall Street resumed its climb toward fresh records on Wednesday, powered by another relentless surge in technology stocks — while in commodities, gold continues to defy the laws of gravity.

Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 leapt to new all-time highs, hitting 6,755 and 24,070, respectively.

But it was the Russell 2000 that stole the spotlight, jumping 1% and nearly erasing Tuesday's losses as small caps joined the party.

The AI frenzy is still in full swing. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) surged 7%, while Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) gained 5%.

AMD has now soared 38% in the past three sessions following its landmark investment in OpenAI, marking its strongest three-day rally since April 2016.

In commodities, spot gold smashed through the $4,050 per ounce level, up 1.8% higher, logging its 12th gain in the past 14 sessions. Silver rallied 3.3% to $49.42, just shy of breaking its April 2011 record high of $49.83.

Gold mining stocks — tracked by the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSE:GDX) — are on pace for a 10th consecutive weekly gain and are now up 135% year-to-date, outpacing every other U.S. equity industry.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) edged 1.2% higher to $123,700, extending its steady climb alongside other risk assets.

Wednesday’s Performance In Major U.S. Indices, ETFs

Major IndicesPrice1-day %
• Russell 20002,483.231.0%
• Nasdaq 10025,077.790.9%
• S&P 5006,757.660.6%
• Dow Jones46,769.450.4%
Updated by 1:23 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

  • The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:VOO) rose 0.6% to $618.68.
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSE:DIA) inched 0.3% up to $467.43.
  • The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series (NASDAQ:QQQ) rose 0.9% to $609.63.
  • The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE:IWM) rose 1.1% to $246.78.
  • The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLK) outperformed, up 1.3%; the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLC) lagged, down 0.5%.

S&P 500’s Top 5 Gainers

Name% Change
Advanced Micro Devices Inc.+8.32%
Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET)+7.55%
Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)+6.78%
ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)+5.81%
Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)+5.75%

S&P 500’s Top 5 Losers

Name % Change
Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)-8.75%
Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)-4.33%
Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV)-3.55%
Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN)-2.85%
Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA)-2.53%

