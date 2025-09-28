Electronic Arts
September 28, 2025 9:25 AM 2 min read

Intel, Marvell, Electronic Arts Are Among The Top 10 Large-Cap Gainers Last Week (Sep. 22 - Sep. 26): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
Follow

These ten large-cap stocks were top performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?

  1. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) stock gained 19.93% this week. The firm has been working aggressively to line up funding and customer partnerships critical to the company’s turnaround. Reportedly, it has reached out to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE: TSM) as well. The firm has reached out to Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) too.
  2. Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) gained 7.18% this week. Analysts attribute the move to a brokerage upgrade.
  3. Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL) gained 12.81% this week.
  4. Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) gained 13.19% this week after the company announced an additional $5 billion stock repurchase authorization and a $1 billion accelerated share repurchase program.
  5. Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE: VG) gained 12.18% this week.
  6. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) gained 12.18% this week. The company is close to finalizing a plan to go private in what could become the largest leveraged buyout ever.
  7. Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) gained 12.93% this week. Shares of energy stocks gained momentum amid a rise in oil prices.
  8. Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) gained 12.09% this week after the company announced data from the Phase III HARMONi-6 trial.
  9. Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) gained 9.25% this week. The company said its subsidiary expects to pay $640 million to resolve settlements related to the 2021 Marshall Fire. It also expects to record a $290 million charge to earnings tied to those settlements.
  10. EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) gained 10.33% this week. Energy shares rallied as oil prices surged more than 2% to nearly $65 a barrel.
Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

INTC Logo
INTCIntel Corp
$35.414.18%
Overview
AAPL Logo
AAPLApple Inc
$255.49-0.54%
DUOL Logo
DUOLDuolingo Inc
$326.003.99%
EA Logo
EAElectronic Arts Inc
$192.7914.5%
EQT Logo
EQTEQT Corp
$53.20-1.36%
HAL Logo
HALHalliburton Co
$25.252.39%
MRVL Logo
MRVLMarvell Technology Inc
$83.20-0.73%
SMMT Logo
SMMTSummit Therapeutics Inc
$20.903.16%
TER Logo
TERTeradyne Inc
$136.002.36%
TSM Logo
TSMTaiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
$272.86-1.37%
VG Logo
VGVenture Global Inc
$14.850.68%
XEL Logo
XELXcel Energy Inc
$79.352.72%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved