Nasdaq 100 Falls To 7-Week Lows, Marks Worst 2-Day Drop In Nearly 2 Years As Tech Rout Rages On

The Nasdaq 100 index experienced another decline on Thursday, closing at its lowest level since early June after a volatile session. The previous day, the Nasdaq 100 dropped 3.7%, its worst session since October 2022.
Despite a higher-than-expected second-quarter GDP growth rate and decreasing price pressures, which briefly boosted stocks and risky assets and saw the Nasdaq 100 rising 0.9% during midday trading in New York, afternoon trading brought a sentiment shift as traders slightly reduced their Fed rate cut bets.
Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG tumbled as OpenAI introduced new search features to a select group of users.
Over the last two sessions, the Nasdaq 100, as tracked by the Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ, has fallen by 4.7%, marking its worst two-day drop since September 2022.
Chart: Nasdaq 100 Faces Worst 2-Day Dip Since September 2022
Thursday’s 10 Worst Performers Among Nasdaq 100 Stocks
|Name
|1-Day %
|Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU
|-9.03%
|Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. WBD
|-5.73%
|Arm Holdings plc ARM
|-5.45%
|Honeywell International Inc. HON
|-5.26%
|Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD
|-4.36%
|Booking Holdings Inc. BKNG
|-3.86%
|Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG
|-3.79%
|ON Semiconductor Corporation ON
|-3.67%
|DexCom, Inc. DXCM
|-3.57%
|QUALCOMM Incorporated QCOM
|-3.15%
|Alphabet Inc. GOOGL
|-3.07%
Thursday’s 5 Best Performers Among Nasdaq 100 Stocks
|Name
|1-Day %
|Atlassian Corporation TEAM
|6.34%
|Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. ODFL
|5.74%
|MongoDB, Inc. MDB
|4.83%
|Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD
|4.12%
|O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. ORLY
|4.09%
