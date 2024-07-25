Nasdaq 100 Falls To 7-Week Lows, Marks Worst 2-Day Drop In Nearly 2 Years As Tech Rout Rages On

The Nasdaq 100 index experienced another decline on Thursday, closing at its lowest level since early June after a volatile session. The previous day, the Nasdaq 100 dropped 3.7%, its worst session since October 2022.

Despite a higher-than-expected second-quarter GDP growth rate and decreasing price pressures, which briefly boosted stocks and risky assets and saw the Nasdaq 100 rising 0.9% during midday trading in New York, afternoon trading brought a sentiment shift as traders slightly reduced their Fed rate cut bets.

Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG tumbled as OpenAI introduced new search features to a select group of users.

Over the last two sessions, the Nasdaq 100, as tracked by the Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ, has fallen by 4.7%, marking its worst two-day drop since September 2022.

Chart: Nasdaq 100 Faces Worst 2-Day Dip Since September 2022

Thursday’s 10 Worst Performers Among Nasdaq 100 Stocks

Name 1-Day % Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU -9.03% Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. WBD -5.73% Arm Holdings plc ARM -5.45% Honeywell International Inc. HON -5.26% Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD -4.36% Booking Holdings Inc. BKNG -3.86% Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG -3.79% ON Semiconductor Corporation ON -3.67% DexCom, Inc. DXCM -3.57% QUALCOMM Incorporated QCOM -3.15% Alphabet Inc. GOOGL -3.07%

Thursday’s 5 Best Performers Among Nasdaq 100 Stocks

Name 1-Day % Atlassian Corporation TEAM 6.34% Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. ODFL 5.74% MongoDB, Inc. MDB 4.83% Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD 4.12% O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. ORLY 4.09%

