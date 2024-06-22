Vice President Kamala Harris Courts Corporate Leaders Amidst Tight Biden-Trump Race: Report

Loading... Loading...

Vice President Kamala Harris is reportedly forging ties with corporate leaders, extending an olive branch to a demographic increasingly leaning towards Republican Donald Trump in the upcoming November election.

Harris has maintained frequent meetings with executives such as Visa Inc. V CEO Ryan McInerney, Teneo Chairwoman Ursula Burns, and former American Express Company AXP CEO Ken Chenault, Bloomberg reported, citing several people familiar with the matter.

In March, Harris dined with JP Morgan Chase & Co. JPM CEO Jamie Dimon, known for supporting Trump's policies.

This outreach, labeled a “charm offensive” by Wall Street insiders, has involved both private and group conversations over the past two years at the White House and Harris' residence at the Naval Observatory, engaging leaders across the political spectrum, Bloomberg added.

Discussions have also included CVS Health Corporation CVS CEO Karen Lynch, Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI CEO Greg Brown, Chobani Inc CHO founder Hamdi Ulukaya, Emerson Electric Company EMR CEO Lal Karsanbhai and Eaton Corporation, PLC ETN Chairman Craig Arnold.

Chenault and Burns, known for their longstanding support of Democrats, have been regular guests in Harris’ meetings, as confirmed by a source familiar with these interactions, Bloomberg added.

Harris, the first Black, Asian, and female vice president, values the perspectives of Chenault and Burns, both prominent figures as Black leaders who have helmed Fortune 500 companies.

The efforts coincide with Trump’s intensified appeals to businesses for financial and public support by pledging tax and regulatory cuts.

Biden, in a tight race with Trump, faces a perception of being anti-business in parts of Wall Street, prompting efforts to win over corporate leaders.

Prominent business figures influence economic perceptions and are vital allies in achieving policy objectives.

Biden’s administration secured commitments from chipmakers to establish U.S. plants with substantial subsidies.

Harris also collaborated with major firms like Goldman Sachs Group, Inc GS and Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL to direct billions to community lenders in underserved regions.

