GameStop Buys 4,710 Bitcoins — Here's Why Markets Are Watching

- GameStop purchased 4,710 Bitcoins, reaffirming its Bitcoin treasury strategy announced during its Q4 earnings release.
- The move mirrors crypto treasury strategies from firms like MicroStrategy, Tesla and Block Inc. amid financial restructuring.
GameStop Corp. GME shares surged Wednesday in premarket trading after the company announced the purchase of 4,710 Bitcoins BTC/USD, marking a significant step in its pivot toward digital assets.
This acquisition follows GameStop’s earlier decision to adopt Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset, a move confirmed during its fourth-quarter earnings release.
As of May 27, 2025, the leading cryptocurrency briefly surged above $110,000 before retreating to the $108,000 range overnight. GameStop did not disclose the average purchase price of its 4,710 Bitcoins.
In its fourth-quarter results, GameStop reported revenue of $1.28 billion, down 28% year-over-year and below analyst expectations. Adjusted earnings per share came in at 30 cents, beating the consensus estimate of eight cents.
In a separate announcement, the board reaffirmed its commitment to Bitcoin, approving its formal inclusion as a treasury reserve asset.
GameStop’s renewed embrace of digital assets comes as it looks to reshape its financial strategy amid declining core revenue.
The company’s adoption of Bitcoin reflects a broader corporate trend, with firms like MicroStrategy MSTR, Tesla TSLA, Block Inc. XYZ, and Semler Scientific SMLR also integrating digital assets into their treasuries as a diversification tool and a hedge against traditional market volatility.
Price Action: At the last check on Wednesday, GME shares were trading higher by 2.20% at $35.78 premarket.
