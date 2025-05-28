GameStop Buys 4,710 Bitcoins — Here's Why Markets Are Watching

GameStop Corp. GME shares surged Wednesday in premarket trading after the company announced the purchase of 4,710 Bitcoins BTC/USD, marking a significant step in its pivot toward digital assets.

This acquisition follows GameStop’s earlier decision to adopt Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset, a move confirmed during its fourth-quarter earnings release.

As of May 27, 2025, the leading cryptocurrency briefly surged above $110,000 before retreating to the $108,000 range overnight. GameStop did not disclose the average purchase price of its 4,710 Bitcoins.

In its fourth-quarter results, GameStop reported revenue of $1.28 billion, down 28% year-over-year and below analyst expectations. Adjusted earnings per share came in at 30 cents, beating the consensus estimate of eight cents.

In a separate announcement, the board reaffirmed its commitment to Bitcoin, approving its formal inclusion as a treasury reserve asset.

GameStop’s renewed embrace of digital assets comes as it looks to reshape its financial strategy amid declining core revenue.

The company’s adoption of Bitcoin reflects a broader corporate trend, with firms like MicroStrategy MSTR, Tesla TSLA, Block Inc. XYZ, and Semler Scientific SMLR also integrating digital assets into their treasuries as a diversification tool and a hedge against traditional market volatility.

Price Action: At the last check on Wednesday, GME shares were trading higher by 2.20% at $35.78 premarket.

