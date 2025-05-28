May 28, 2025 9:06 AM 2 min read

GameStop Buys 4,710 Bitcoins — Here's Why Markets Are Watching

by Akanksha Bakshi Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

GameStop Corp. GME shares surged Wednesday in premarket trading after the company announced the purchase of 4,710 Bitcoins BTC/USD, marking a significant step in its pivot toward digital assets.

This acquisition follows GameStop’s earlier decision to adopt Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset, a move confirmed during its fourth-quarter earnings release.

As of May 27, 2025, the leading cryptocurrency briefly surged above $110,000 before retreating to the $108,000 range overnight. GameStop did not disclose the average purchase price of its 4,710 Bitcoins.

Also Read: Strategy (MSTR) Stock Rises On $2.1B Preferred Stock Offering, Bitcoin All-Time High

In its fourth-quarter results, GameStop reported revenue of $1.28 billion, down 28% year-over-year and below analyst expectations. Adjusted earnings per share came in at 30 cents, beating the consensus estimate of eight cents.

In a separate announcement, the board reaffirmed its commitment to Bitcoin, approving its formal inclusion as a treasury reserve asset.

Also Read: Trump Media Group Reportedly Plans To Raise $3 Billion To Buy Cryptocurrencies: ‘Borrowing A Page’ From MSTR Playbook, Says Peter Schiff

Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle
Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle

Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.

Disclosure: 82% of retail CFD accounts lose money

GameStop’s renewed embrace of digital assets comes as it looks to reshape its financial strategy amid declining core revenue.

The company’s adoption of Bitcoin reflects a broader corporate trend, with firms like MicroStrategy MSTR, Tesla TSLA, Block Inc. XYZ, and Semler Scientific SMLR also integrating digital assets into their treasuries as a diversification tool and a hedge against traditional market volatility.

Related: Strategy, Metaplanet Continue Bitcoin Treasury Push But The Pace Is Slowing

Price Action: At the last check on Wednesday, GME shares were trading higher by 2.20% at $35.78 premarket.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Donald Trump Jr. Reveals How Getting ‘De-Banked,’ ‘De-Insured’ Led Him And Eric Trump To ‘Orange Pill’ Their Father On Crypto

Photo: Shutterstock

GME Logo
GMEGameStop Corp
$35.902.54%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
89.55
Growth
88.82
Quality
Not Available
Value
48.55
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$108882.25-0.09%
MSTR Logo
MSTRStrategy
$368.50-0.99%
SMLR Logo
SMLRSemler Scientific Inc
$43.35-0.09%
TSLA Logo
TSLATesla Inc
$365.900.83%
XYZ Logo
XYZBlock Inc
$62.550.64%

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
CryptocurrencyNewsBriefswhy it's moving
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved