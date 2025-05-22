Strategy (MSTR) Stock Rises On $2.1B Preferred Stock Offering, Bitcoin All-Time High

Shares of Strategy Inc MSTR rose 1.9% to $410.52 Thursday morning following the announcement of a $2.1 billion at-the-market offering of its 10.00% Series A Perpetual Strife Preferred Stock.

The company plans to sell the preferred shares gradually, using proceeds for general corporate purposes and further Bitcoin BTC/USD acquisitions.

What Else: The move comes as Bitcoin continues its explosive post-halving rally, hitting a new all-time high of $111,544 on Wednesday, buoyed by record ETF inflows, institutional demand, and macroeconomic tailwinds. The total crypto market briefly topped $3.5 trillion, with Ethereum, Solana, XRP and BNB posting strong gains.

Despite bullish momentum, experts warn of potential risks. Analysts cite extreme market greed, U.S. bond volatility and the threat of quantum computing, which could compromise Bitcoin's cryptographic security.

Still, Strategy's stock gains reflect optimism around institutional crypto adoption. With price targets for Bitcoin ranging up to $125,000, markets now eye ETF activity and upcoming U.S. economic data to gauge the rally’s durability.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, MSTR has a 52-week high of $543.00 and a 52-week low of $102.40.