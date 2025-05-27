Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Gain After Trump Media's Planned BTC Investment, Consumer Optimism: Analyst Says This Large Crypto Is 'Best Play' In Base Portfolio At The Moment

Leading cryptocurrencies rose Tuesday, helped by improved consumer confidence and the Trump family’s foray into the Bitcoin treasury space.
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 9:50 p.m. ET)
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|+0.54%
|$108,887.61
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|+4.46%
|$2,641.03
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|+1.95%
|$0.2259
What Happened: The apex cryptocurrency tapped the high $110,000s in the early morning hours before sliding to the $108,000 region overnight.
Ethereum saw greater momentum as the second-largest cryptocurrency jumped 4.5% in the last 24 hours, reaching an intraday high of $2,712.29.
As of this writing, Ethereum has outperformed its senior sibling in the second quarter, up 45% to Bitcoin’s 31% increase.
The moves come after Trump Media & Technology Group DJT, a firm co-founded and majority-owned by President Donald Trump, announced it will use the proceeds of a $2.5 billion private offering to create a Bitcoin treasury.
Meanwhile, over $231 million was liquidated from the cryptocurrency market in the last 24 hours, with the majority being bearish short bets.
Bitcoin’s Open Interest rose 1.87% in the last 24 hours, while Ethereum saw a 7.68% jump in funds locked in its derivatives. More than 57% of Binance traders with open ETH positions were positioned long as of this writing.
Top Gainers (24-Hours)
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 9:50 p.m. ET)
|Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL)
|+17.42%
|$2.46
|PancakeSwap (CAKE)
|+14.98%
|$2.82
|SPX6900 (SPX)
|+4.87%
|$3.01
The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.44 trillion, following a spike of 1.31% in the last 24 hours.
Stocks lifted on the first day of the holiday-shortened trading week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 740.58 points, or 1.78%, to end at 42,343.65. The S&P 500 added 2.05% to close at 5,921.54, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rallied 2.47% to end at 19,199.16.
The market reacted to Trump's decision to delay the 50% tariffs on European Union imports until July 9 from June 1. Additionally, U.S. consumer confidence rebounded in May, fueled by a recovering stock market and hopes tied to easing U.S.-China trade tensions.
Analyst Notes: Cryptocurrency analyst and trader Ali Martinez indicated that Bitcoin's top could be some time away.
"Bitcoin traders are currently sitting on 27% average profits. Historically, things start to look toppy once profits exceed 40%," Martinez added.
Another widely followed cryptocurrency commentator, Michaël van de Poppe, said ETH was looking primed for a breakout above $3,000.
"ETH is probably the best play to have in your base portfolio," he stated.
Photo Courtesy: Yalcin Sonat On Shutterstock.com
