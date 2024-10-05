Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors’ favorite stocks over the last week — here’s a look at some of our top stories.

Stocks rocketed higher on Friday as fresh data revealed nonfarm payrolls surged by 254,000 in September. The unemployment rate slipped to 4.1%, defying projections that it would hold steady at 4.2%.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.22% for the week, while the Dow eked out a 0.09% gain. The Nasdaq, despite entering Friday with losses exceeding 1%, managed a 0.1% weekly rise, marking a notable turnaround.

Crude oil prices jumped again on Friday, capping off a nearly 9% weekly gain. The surge came amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, following Iran's missile attack on Israel.

Chinese tech stocks, represented by the iShares MSCI China ETF MCHI, enjoyed another week of strong gains, driven by growing enthusiasm for domestic stimulus efforts.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week’s most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

“Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Says Demand For Next-Gen Blackwell GPU Platform Insane: ‘Everyone Wants To Have The Most, And Everyone Wants To Be First,'” by Ananya Gairola, reports that Nvidia Corporation NVDA CEO Jensen Huang highlighted the overwhelming demand for the new Blackwell GPU platform, confirming it is in full production and expected to drive significant revenue growth despite investor concerns over delays.

“Is Dogecoin’s Bullish Momentum Over After 18% Retreat From Recent Highs? Not Yet, Say Analysts,” by Aniket Verma, highlights that despite Dogecoin DOGE/USD experiencing an 18% drop, analysts like Santiment and Ali Martinez believe its bullish potential remains strong, citing increased whale activity and technical signals of further upside.

“Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro Demand Correction In Sight: Analyst Highlights Delivery Trends Across Global Markets,” by Anusuya Lahiri, reports that a JPMorgan analyst sees stabilizing delivery times for Apple Inc. AAPL iPhone 16 Pro models, indicating a demand correction ahead, as lead times for base models moderate across key markets like the U.S., China, and Europe.

The Bears

“Spirit Airlines Bankruptcy Chatter Has Critics Blaming Biden: Here’s What History Shows About Carrier Mergers,” by Anthony Noto, explores how Spirit Airlines, Inc. SAVE is in bankruptcy talks, with critics blaming the blocked JetBlue merger, while history shows that mergers in the airline industry often lead to job losses regardless of financial struggles.

“Humana Faces Sharp Decline In Medicare Star Ratings For 2025, Braces For 2026 Revenue Hit,” by Vandana Singh, reports that Humana Inc. HUM is anticipating a major drop in Medicare Advantage Star Ratings, with only 25% of members enrolled in plans rated four stars or above, which could lead to significant revenue losses in 2026.

“Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Faces Employee Revolt Over Full-Time Return To Office Mandate, 73% Consider Quitting: Survey,” by Kaustubh Bagalkot, reports that Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN CEO Andy Jassy is facing internal backlash as 73% of surveyed employees consider leaving due to a new full-time return-to-office policy starting in 2025, sparking concerns over morale and retention.

