Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Says Demand For Next-Gen Blackwell GPU Platform Insane: 'Everyone Wants To Have The Most, And Everyone Wants To Be First'

On Wednesday, Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia Corporation NVDA said that the demand for the company’s next-gen Blackwell GPU platform is “insane.”

What Happened: Huang was on CNBC’s Closing Bell Overtime, alongside Julie Sweet, CEO of Accenture, to discuss their expanded partnership.

During the conversation, he confirmed that Blackwell is in full production and progressing as planned. Huang introduced Blackwell in March as “a processor for the generative AI era.”

“Blackwell is in full production, Blackwell is as planned, and the demand for Blackwell is insane,” he said on the show, adding, “Everyone wants to have the most, and everyone wants to be first.”

See Also: Tech YouTuber MKBHD Responds After Facing Massive Backlash Over His New $12 A Month Wallpaper App

"The demand for Blackwell is insane" @Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang gives @jonfortt an update on the company's upcoming chip platforms.$NVDA pic.twitter.com/WcIFeHJEJs — CNBCOvertime (@CNBCOvertime) October 2, 2024

Nvidia is set to commence sales of Blackwell products in the fourth quarter. These new processors are expected to deliver 2.5 times the performance of Nvidia’s Hopper chips, which were launched two years ago.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It Matters: The Blackwell chip platform has been a topic of interest among investors and analysts. Last month, Nvidia faced investor scrutiny over delays in the chip’s rollout.

Despite these concerns, the company expects “several billion dollars” of revenue from Blackwell in its fiscal fourth quarter.

Previously, Huang admitted that the surging demand for Blackwell chips was causing tension and frustration among some of Nvidia’s customers due to limited supply.

Having said that, analysts predict a bright future for Nvidia.

Beth Kindig, lead tech analyst at I/O Fund, projected that Nvidia could surge to a $10 trillion valuation, largely due to the potential of the Blackwell chip.

JPMorgan analyst Harlan Sur also asserted that the company is on track for a spectacular fiscal fourth quarter, thanks to the Blackwell GPU platform.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Image via Flickr/ Maurizio Pesce

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.