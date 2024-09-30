Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Faces Employee Revolt Over Full-Time Return To Office Mandate, 73% Consider Quitting: Survey

Amazon.com Inc. AMZN employees are contemplating leaving their jobs following CEO Andy Jassy’s new policy requiring a full-time return to the office.

What Happened: A recent survey on Blind stated, “Just days after the company's announcement, some Amazon professionals said they plan to take more drastic steps, including looking for another job. Nearly three out of four Amazon professionals (73%) said they are considering looking for another job because of the in-office work policy.”

The survey, which included 2,585 Amazon workers, showed that 80% know colleagues also thinking about leaving. The policy, announced by Jassy, has reportedly affected morale, especially among parents.

Amazon employees are hoping leadership will reconsider the policy, which is set to begin in 2025. An internal survey shared on Slack channels, including a “remote advocacy” group, aims to provide feedback to Jassy and other leaders, reported Fortune.

The new return-to-office mandate is part of a broader strategy by Amazon to streamline operations and reduce managerial layers.

In a memo sent on Sep. 16, Jassy announced that Amazon would cut management layers and require employees to return to the office five days a week starting January 2025. This move aims to address inefficiencies caused by excessive meetings and approvals.

See Also: Ex-Obama Adviser Warns Trump’s Promises Could Force Fed To Hike Rates Higher, Cites Threat To Central Central Bank Independence

Why It Matters: The return-to-office policy has reportedly not been applied across Amazon’s subsidiaries. For instance, workers at Amazon’s One Medical subsidiary are only required to come to the office three times a week, starting in October. This discrepancy has fueled further dissatisfaction among Amazon’s broader workforce. However, the Amazon spokesperson has denied the report.

The return-to-office policy has also faced external criticism. Ahead of the holiday season, Amazon’s mandate clashed with the UK government’s push for flexible working rights. The UK government argues that flexible working improves performance and employee loyalty, contrary to Amazon’s stance that in-office work fosters better collaboration and innovation.

The dissatisfaction with Amazon’s rigid return-to-office policy has already led to a significant increase in resignations, particularly within its cloud division, In December, Amazon Web Services (AWS) employees reportedly resigned in large numbers, citing the inflexible policy as a primary reason.

Read Next:

Image Via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.