|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ: MCHI) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for iShares MSCI China ETF.
There is no analysis for iShares MSCI China ETF
The stock price for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ: MCHI) is $57.56 last updated Today at 3:12:57 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 19, 2020 to stockholders of record on June 15, 2020.
iShares MSCI China ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for iShares MSCI China ETF.
iShares MSCI China ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.