QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Benzinga - May 20, 2021, 9:58AM

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

iShares MSCI China ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ: MCHI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are iShares MSCI China ETF's (MCHI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for iShares MSCI China ETF.

Q

What is the target price for iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for iShares MSCI China ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI)?

A

The stock price for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ: MCHI) is $57.56 last updated Today at 3:12:57 PM.

Q

Does iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 19, 2020 to stockholders of record on June 15, 2020.

Q

When is iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) reporting earnings?

A

iShares MSCI China ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for iShares MSCI China ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) operate in?

A

iShares MSCI China ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.