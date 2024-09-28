Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors’ favorite stocks over the last week — here’s a look at some of our top stories.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record high Friday as investors analyzed data showing continued progress in lowering inflation. Wall Street posted its third straight week of gains.

The S&P 500 and Dow both rose about 0.6% for the week, while the Nasdaq climbed nearly 1%. The personal consumption expenditures index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure, increased 2.2% in August compared to the previous year, coming in below economists’ expectations.

This followed the Federal Reserve’s 0.5% interest rate cut on Sept. 18, the first in more than four years.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week’s most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

“Apple iPhone To Fuel 96% Of 2025 Revenue, Analyst Predicts: A Safer Bet Than AI-Heavy Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta?” by Anusuya Lahiri, highlights an analyst’s projection that Apple Inc. AAPL will derive 96% of its 2025 revenue from iPhone sales, positioning it as a safer investment than AI-focused giants like Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL, Microsoft Corp. MSFT, and Meta Platforms Inc. META.

“Shiba Inu Soars 29% On SHI Stablecoin Update: Lead Developer Shytoshi Kusama Teases Breakout,” by Aniket Verma, reports that Shytoshi Kusama teased the impending launch of the SHI stablecoin, which is seen as a crucial development for Shibarium, sparking excitement across the Shiba Inu SHIB/USD ecosystem.

“Popular Ozempic May Have New Use As Semaglutide Drugs Linked To Reduced Overdose Risk In Diabetic Opioid Users,” by Vandana Singh, reports that a new study found Novo Nordisk A/S‘s NVO semaglutide, sold as Ozempic and Wegovy, may lower the risk of opioid overdose in patients with both type 2 diabetes and opioid use disorder.

The Bears

“Tesla Bull Dampens Enthusiasm Regarding 10/10 Robotaxi Event But Here’s What Would Take To Strengthen Fledgling Stock Recovery,” by Shanthi Rexaline, covers Gary Black‘s skepticism about Tesla Inc‘s TSLA upcoming Robotaxi event as a stock catalyst, while highlighting optimism for a potential sub-$30K compact EV launch that could drive long-term growth for Tesla.

“CrowdStrike Executive Struck By Regret In House Hearing, Says Company Determined To Prevent Instances Like Microsoft Outage From Repeating,” by Ananya Gairola, reports Adam Meyers of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. CRWD apologized to lawmakers for the July global outage caused by a faulty update affecting systems running Microsoft software, promising to prevent future occurrences.

“Peter Schiff Wants To Know If Bitcoin Fans Really Care About King Crypto Underperforming Gold,” by Aniket Verma, highlights Peter Schiff‘s critique of Bitcoin BTC/USD investors for ignoring its 35% decline against gold since November 2021, despite significant media hype and interest in the cryptocurrency.

Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.



