Meta Platforms META unveiled a sneak peek of its new Orion holographic glasses at its Connect event. The company also announced new product updates for the Meta Quest and Meta's AI platform. Jensen Huang, the CEO of NVIDIA Corp NVDA, made a surprise appearance in a video teasing the Orion glasses.



What Are Meta's Orion Glasses? Meta's Orion glasses are a piece of wearable technology, that will allow users to open browsers, respond to messages and more. The features, highlighted in a video shared on X, appear similar to what users are able to do with Apple Inc‘s AAPL Vision Pro, but are less bulky with Orion looking more like a normal pair of glasses.

Here's a sneak peek at Meta's new small form glasses, called Orion. They're fully standalone and feature eye, hand, and even neural tracking. Can't wait to try these! pic.twitter.com/gIN2NOllMW — Nathie @ Meta Connect (@NathieVR) September 25, 2024

Meta is spending billions of dollars to purchase Nvidia's GPUs, which are seen as the gold standard in the AI and AR industries. Huang, who is now worth more than $100 billion according to Forbes, appears in a video wearing the Orion glasses.



"The head tracking is good," Huang said. "The brightness is good, the color contrast is good, the field of view is excellent."



For Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the Orion glasses have been a long time coming. Zuckerberg, who through Meta has invested billions of dollars in developing the Metaverse and other AR technologies, first had the vision for Orion 10 years ago.



"About a decade ago, I started putting together a team of the best people in the world to build these glasses," Zuckerberg said. "The requirements are actually pretty simple but the technological challenges to make them are insane."

Zuckerberg seemed to take a subliminal shot at Apple and its AR headset, the Vision Pro, saying that "they need to be glasses, not a headset" when speaking about Orion.

