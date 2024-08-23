Shiba Inu Burn Rate Soars 1,198% with 28M SHIB Destroyed; Amazon Drivers Classified as Employees by Federal Regulator - Top Headlines Today While US Slept

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Crypto
- Shiba Inu’s Burn Rate Rockets 1,198% Higher As 28M SHIB Are Incinerated: ‘Current Swing Has One More Upside To Come,’ Touts Trader
- Puppy-Kitty Love Fest: Floki All Set To Invest In Feline-Themed Simon’s Cat Token — CAT Shoots Up 72%
- Sony Group Set To Launch Ethereum Layer-2 Blockchain ‘Soneium’ – Here’s What You Should Know
- ‘Ethereum Killer’ Avalanche Becomes Market’s Best Performer After Grayscale Launches Investment Fund Tracking AVAX
- Max Keiser Agrees With MicroStrategy Chair Michael Saylor On ‘Bitcoin Is Divine’ Stance — What’s Going On?
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Flat Ahead Of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole Symposium Speech: Analyst Predicts King Crypto’s Rally Past $70K If It Breaches This Level
US Politics
- Neither Harris Nor Trump Should Be On TikTok, Says Former Congressman: ‘Desire To Win Younger Votes…Is Taking Precedence Over National Security Concerns’
- Former GOP Congressman Mike Gallagher, Who Joined Palantir, Says ‘True Divide’ On National Security Is Between ‘Wall Street, Corporate America And Normal America’
- Kamala Harris And Doug Emhoff’s McDonald’s Work Experience Acts As Working-Class Vote Magnet; Democrats Slam Trump’s ‘Silver Spoon’ Background
- Trump Touts ‘Special Guest’ For Friday Arizona Rally — Will Robert Kennedy Jr Show Up?
- Jim Jordan On Kamala Harris’s Healthcare Stance: ‘She Wants To Take Your Private Healthcare Away Entirely!’
US Markets
- Why Workday Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 12%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket
- US Stocks Eye Strong Start As Traders Discount Dovish Comments From Jerome Powell At Jackson Hole: Nvidia’s Earnings Will Reinforce That Tech Stocks Are In Good Place, Says Strategist
- Nasdaq, S&P 500 Close Lower As Investors Await Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole Address: Fear & Greed Index Stays In ‘Neutral’ Zone
US Economy
- Expert Warns Of Impact On Low-Income Workers As Judge Blocks FTC’s Ban On Non-Compete Agreements
- Top Economist Forecasts 25 Basis Point Cut In September, Expects Jerome Powell To Adopt A ‘Dovish Tone’ At Jackson Hole
- A Looming Recession? Top Analyst Believes Rate Cuts Can’t Save The Day: ‘Every Single One Of Us Now Believes’ It’s Here, ‘Opposite Of What The Market Believes’
World Economy
- Asia Markets Mixed, Europe Advances; Gold Hits New All Time High – Global Markets Today While US Slept
Tech
- What’s Going On With Alibaba Stock On Friday?
- Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Says Company’s AI Assistant Has Saved $260M And 4.5K Developer-Years Of Work: ‘It’s Been A Game Changer For Us’
- Workday Shares Are Trading 12% Higher In Premarket Today: Here’s Why
- Should Elon Musk Be Worried? After Grooving And Backflipping, This Tesla Optimus Rival Is Back With A ‘Quick Warm Up Before Work’ Video
- Jeff Bezos-Backed Perplexity AI Gears Up To Integrate Ads In Search Results, Taking A Leaf Out Of Google’s Playbook
- Chinese Firms Are Reportedly Accessing High-End Nvidia AI Chips Using AWS And Microsoft Cloud Services, Bypassing US Restrictions
- Driven By Xi Jinping’s Goal For ‘New Productive Forces,’ China Now Races Against Tesla To Build Battery-Powered Humanoid Robots
- Amazon Delivery Drivers Now Classified As Employees By Federal Regulator: Union Says ‘Won A Monumental Determination’
- Microsoft’s New AI Org Engineers Get Paid The Highest, Salary Significantly Beats Azure Unit Employees, Shows Leaked Spreadsheet
- Alibaba Opens Doors For Mainland Investments, Shifts Listing Status In Hong Kong — Fund Manager Says, It Will Bring A ‘Tailwind’ To Shares
- Nvidia Expected To Deliver ‘Another Masterpiece Quarter’ Driven By AI Demand, Says Dan Ives
- GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen Is On The Hunt For Top Product And Graphic Designers — What You Should Know
Electric Vehicle
- Tesla Recruiting Employees To Train Its Humanoid Bots: Walk 7 Hours Daily For Up To 3X Minimum Wage Mandated By California
- BMW Outpaces Tesla With More BEV Registrations In Europe In July Than Elon Musk’s EV Giant For The First Time
Communication
- FuboTV Boosts Combat Sports Content With Launch Of New Channel
- Mark Zuckerberg’s Twitter-Clone Threads Explores Ad Integration, But Company Says ‘There Is No Immediate Timeline For Monetization’ Yet
- Dear Millennials, Mark Zuckerberg’s Instagram Has Introduced A New Feature From The MySpace Era — The Target Just Might Be You Gen Z
Financial
Space
