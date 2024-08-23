Shiba Inu Burn Rate Soars 1,198% with 28M SHIB Destroyed; Amazon Drivers Classified as Employees by Federal Regulator - Top Headlines Today While US Slept

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
August 23, 2024 9:27 AM | 4 min read |

Crypto

US Politics

US Markets­­­­­­­­

US Economy

World Economy

Tech

Electric Vehicle

Communication

Financial

Space

Shiba Inu Photo by Dennis Diatel on Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Posted In: CryptocurrencyNewsTop Stories
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!