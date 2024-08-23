Puppy-Kitty Love Fest: Floki All Set To Invest In Feline-Themed Simon's Cat Token — CAT Shoots Up 72%

Floki’s FLOKI/USD decision to invest $200,000 in its sister memecoin project, Simon’s Cat CAT/USD, spurred a substantial rise in the price of the popular dog-themed token, while also causing a spike in the feline token.
What Happened: On Thursday, Floki revealed its intention to invest $200,000 in Tether USDT/USD from its treasury into the Simon’s Cat token, which is inspired by the popular cat animation series of the same name.
This decision was made following a vote by the Floki DAO, which saw an overwhelming 97.72% approval. According to the proposal, the tokens will be purchased via CAT’s private sale, at a valuation of $20 million.
Floki added that the purchased tokens would be held as a treasury reserve asset, along with Ethereum ETH/USD, BNB Coin BNB/USD, and native tokens like FLOKI and TokenFi TOKEN/USD.
See Also: Former Trump Aide Anthony Scaramucci Believes Bitcoin Could Still Hit $100K: ‘It’s A Future Store Of Value’
It was earlier revealed that CAT tokens would be airdropped to eligible users, with 20% of the supply reserved for FLOKI holders.
FLOKI, which is named after Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s Shiba Inu dog, rose more than 4% in the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency was the best-performing $1 billion capitalization memecoin over the week, significantly outstripping Shiba Inu SHIB/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD.
Additionally, CAT pumped 72% into the development, according to data available on CoinMarketCap.
Why It Matters: This move by Floki represents a significant shift in its strategic direction. The cryptocurrency project has been gradually transitioning from its initial meme coin status by expanding its ecosystem.
Developing a metaverse game Valhalla, launching a real-world asset tokenization platform called TokenFi, and introducing staking and banking features, have been some of its initiatives toward building a utility-driven ecosystem.
Floki recently announced a one-year partnership with the English Premier League, where its token and Valhalla game will be prominently featured across various platforms.
Price Action: At the time of writing, FLOKI was exchanging hands at $0.0001372, up 4.3% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Read Next:
- Max Keiser Agrees With MicroStrategy Chair Michael Saylor On ‘Bitcoin Is Divine’ Stance — What’s Going On?
Photos courtesy: Unsplash
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.