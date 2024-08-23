Puppy-Kitty Love Fest: Floki All Set To Invest In Feline-Themed Simon's Cat Token — CAT Shoots Up 72%

Floki’s FLOKI/USD decision to invest $200,000 in its sister memecoin project, Simon’s Cat CAT/USD, spurred a substantial rise in the price of the popular dog-themed token, while also causing a spike in the feline token.

What Happened: On Thursday, Floki revealed its intention to invest $200,000 in Tether USDT/USD from its treasury into the Simon’s Cat token, which is inspired by the popular cat animation series of the same name.

This decision was made following a vote by the Floki DAO, which saw an overwhelming 97.72% approval. According to the proposal, the tokens will be purchased via CAT’s private sale, at a valuation of $20 million.

Floki added that the purchased tokens would be held as a treasury reserve asset, along with Ethereum ETH/USD, BNB Coin BNB/USD, and native tokens like FLOKI and TokenFi TOKEN/USD.

ANNOUNCEMENT: FLOKI DAO PASSES VOTE TO INVEST $200,000 FROM THE FLOKI TREASURY IN SIMON'S CAT TOKEN



After a decisive vote by the $FLOKI DAO, with 97.72% approval, #Floki will allocate $200,000 USDT from the Floki Treasury to invest in the $CAT token, which will be held as a… pic.twitter.com/cNLTPIFH0a — FLOKI (@RealFlokiInu) August 22, 2024

It was earlier revealed that CAT tokens would be airdropped to eligible users, with 20% of the supply reserved for FLOKI holders.

FLOKI, which is named after Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s Shiba Inu dog, rose more than 4% in the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency was the best-performing $1 billion capitalization memecoin over the week, significantly outstripping Shiba Inu SHIB/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD.

Additionally, CAT pumped 72% into the development, according to data available on CoinMarketCap.

Why It Matters: This move by Floki represents a significant shift in its strategic direction. The cryptocurrency project has been gradually transitioning from its initial meme coin status by expanding its ecosystem.

Developing a metaverse game Valhalla, launching a real-world asset tokenization platform called TokenFi, and introducing staking and banking features, have been some of its initiatives toward building a utility-driven ecosystem.

Floki recently announced a one-year partnership with the English Premier League, where its token and Valhalla game will be prominently featured across various platforms.

Price Action: At the time of writing, FLOKI was exchanging hands at $0.0001372, up 4.3% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

