Jim Jordan On Kamala Harris's Healthcare Stance: 'She Wants To Take Your Private Healthcare Away Entirely!'

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), recently expressed criticism of Kamala Harris’s healthcare policies on X, he alleged that she would take away private healthcare entirely.

What Happened: On Thursday, Jordan posted his disapproval of Harris’s healthcare plans, comparing them unfavorably to those of former President Barack Obama.

He stated, “President Obama once said, "If you like your healthcare, you can keep it." Then countless Americans lost their healthcare. Kamala Harris is going a step further. She wants to take your private healthcare away entirely!”

President Obama once said "if you like your healthcare, you can keep it."



Then countless Americans lost their healthcare.



Kamala Harris is going a step further.



She wants to take your private healthcare away entirely! — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 22, 2024

The post comes in the wake of Harris’s endorsement by Democratic delegates after President Joe Biden’s exit from the presidential race. Harris, a former California Senator and San Francisco district attorney, has been discussing her stance on key issues, including healthcare.

Why It Matters: Harris recently presented her economic agenda in North Carolina, emphasizing the expansion of Medicare negotiations to include all Americans and pledging to lower the cost of insulin and prescription drugs.

She highlighted her past efforts as California's attorney general in combating price inflation and vowed to eliminate medical debt, reported The Hill. Harris also criticized former President Donald Trump's stance on the Affordable Care Act and Medicare, asserting that his policies would undo the progress made. Harris stated, “We’ve come too far to let that happen.”

Harris’s views on healthcare and other key political topics are significantly different from those of the Republican nominee, former President Trump. As reported in a Benzinga article, Harris’s potential presidency could result in higher corporate taxes, impact consumer staples, and boost the solar energy sector.

