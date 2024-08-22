Trump Touts 'Special Guest' For Friday Arizona Rally — Will Robert Kennedy Jr Show Up?

The upcoming rally in Arizona for former President Donald Trump is stirring up speculation about a potential endorsement from Robert Kennedy Jr., who is currently running an independent campaign for the White House.

What Happened: Trump’s campaign has teased a “special guest” for the rally, scheduled for Friday in Glendale, Arizona, according to The Hill. This announcement has fueled rumors that Kennedy may be planning to end his independent bid and endorse Trump.

Adding to the speculation, Kennedy is set to speak in Phoenix earlier the same day. When asked about the possibility of Kennedy joining him at the rally, Trump said, “No plans have been made at this moment,” but it would be a “great honor” to get an endorsement from Kennedy.

Insiders have suggested that Kennedy may announce the end of his independent candidacy and endorse Trump, although they stressed that nothing is finalized. Trump has also mentioned that he would consider giving Kennedy a role in a future administration.

Why It Matters: Kennedy’s potential exit from the race has been hinted at before. His running mate, Nicole Shanahan, had previously expressed their campaign’s struggle with the decision to stay in the race. She stated, “We don’t want to be a spoiler. We wanted to win. We wanted a fair shot.”

Furthermore, Kennedy’s endorsement of Trump might be contingent on a potential role in Trump’s administration.

