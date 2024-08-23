FuboTV Boosts Combat Sports Content With Launch Of New Channel

FuboTV Inc. FUBO launched BKFC TV, the first free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel from Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC).

This expansion makes BKFC TV available beyond the BKFC app for the first time. The channel aims to capitalize on the growing popularity of combat sports.

Fubo and BKFC have teamed up to launch BKFC TV, a 24/7 channel that streams BKFC’s premier events, including flagship fights, Prospect Series, and Fight Night events.

With the launch of BKFC TV, Fubo is expanding its commitment to BKFC coverage. BKFC’s live combat fights, already streaming on Fubo Sports (Fubo’s owned and operated FAST network), consistently rank among the network’s top 10 most-watched programs.

Pamela Duckworth, head of Fubo Studios, Fubo said, “BKFC fight content took off on our Fubo Sports FAST channel, and we couldn’t wait to bring a dedicated BKFC network to Fubo’s live TV streaming platform.”

“Fans crave high-energy combat sports and we continue to see that trend hold true with BKFC fights. Now Fubo subscribers can watch BKFC content around the clock.”

David Feldman, founder and CEO of BKFC, said, “We have achieved phenomenal viewership on Fubo Sports, and thought the timing was perfect for us to launch our FAST channel with Fubo. We look forward to giving the fans nonstop BKFC action any time of the day, any day of the week.”

This week, the company obtained a preliminary injunction from the U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, temporarily halting the launch of a joint venture.

This month, FUBO reported sales growth of 25% Y/Y to $390.97 million, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $368.25 million and adjusted EPS loss of $0.04, beating the analyst consensus loss estimate of $0.15.

Also Read: Federal Judge Blocks Disney, Fox, Warner Bros. Sports Venture After FuboTV Antitrust Lawsuit

Price Action: FUBO shares closed lower by 1.98% at $1.980 on Thursday.

