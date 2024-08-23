Kamala Harris And Doug Emhoff's McDonald's Work Experience Acts As Working-Class Vote Magnet; Democrats Slam Trump's 'Silver Spoon' Background

Democrats have highlighted Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff‘s previous work at McDonald's Corp. MCD during the Democratic National Convention.

What Happened: The couple’s shared history with McDonald’s is being used to connect with working-class voters. Harris and Emhoff’s experiences resonate with the 13% of Americans who have worked at the fast-food giant, according to the company, reported CNN.

In speeches and ads, Democrats have highlighted Harris’s summer job at McDonald’s, which helped her pay for college. Former President Bill Clinton humorously noted Harris might break his record for time spent at McDonald’s.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) contrasted Harris’s background with that of former President Donald Trump, who started in real estate with a $1 million loan from his father. Emhoff also shared his McDonald’s experience, mentioning his “employee of the month” award.

"One candidate worked at McDonald's … The other was born with a silver spoon in his mouth, and helped his daddy in the family business: Housing discrimination," Crockett said in her convention speech Tuesday.

Democrats are using these narratives to portray Harris and Emhoff as relatable and grounded, hoping to appeal to voters who have worked in similar low-paying, demanding jobs.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz has also tapped into this sentiment, questioning if Trump could handle working at McDonald’s. This strategy aligns with the party’s broader pro-worker narrative under President Joe Biden.

Why It Matters: The emphasis on Harris and Emhoff’s McDonald’s roots comes at a critical time. Recent polling data shows Trump leading Harris by five points after a significant turnaround in election odds. This narrative aims to bolster Harris’s relatability amid her proposed tax policies, which have faced criticism from Wall Street.

At the same time, McDonald’s is making headlines with its ambitious £1 billion investment plan to open over 200 new locations in the UK and Ireland. This expansion is expected to create around 24,000 new jobs, further highlighting the company’s significant role in the job market.

Additionally, the narrative of working at McDonald’s resonates with many Americans, including notable figures like Jeff Bezos, who also started his career at the fast-food chain.

