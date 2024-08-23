Former GOP Congressman Mike Gallagher, Who Joined Palantir, Says 'True Divide' On National Security Is Between 'Wall Street, Corporate America And Normal America'

Former government official Mike Gallagher has joined Palantir Technologies PLTR, sparking a new debate on national security by pointing out a divide between corporate America and ordinary citizens.

What Happened: Gallagher stated during CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Thursday that the “true divide” in national security is not between political parties, but between corporate interests and the values of everyday Americans. This comes amid rising global tensions, with potential conflicts in the Middle East and Indo-Pacific.

“I came to realize the true divide on national security is not really between Republicans and Democrats, rather between Wall Street, corporate America and normal America,” he said.

“Too often, corporate America simply was unwilling to defend American values from Chinese Communist Party aggressions and transnational aggression.”

Gallagher warned of significant risks if the U.S. continues on a path of complacency. He views his role at Palantir as a continuation of his dedication to protecting the country, now from within the private sector. He praised Palantir’s role in modern defense strategies and revitalizing American manufacturing, particularly in his home state of Wisconsin.

He criticized corporate America’s reluctance to stand up to threats like the Chinese Communist Party, expressing concern that corporate interests often undermine national security. Gallagher praised Palantir for its unapologetic defense of Western values and commitment to the free world.

Gallagher concluded by affirming that success in the private sector does not have to come at the expense of core American values, challenging the conventional wisdom on national security threats.

Why It Matters: Gallagher’s move to Palantir and his comments on national security come on the heels of his previous efforts to reform Wall Street’s investment strategy towards China. Gallagher had called for a reformation of Wall Street's investment strategy towards China, seeking to influence the investment decisions of major asset management firms.

Before joining Palantir, Gallagher had been a prominent critic of China and led a bipartisan group of lawmakers to present legislation to push TikTok's Chinese parent company ByteDance to sell it or face a prohibition in the US.

