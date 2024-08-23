Dear Millennials, Mark Zuckerberg's Instagram Has Introduced A New Feature From The MySpace Era — The Target Just Might Be You Gen Z

Meta Platforms, Inc.’s META Instagram has launched a new feature that allows users to add a song to their profile, reminiscent of the MySpace era.

What Happened: Instagram’s latest feature enables users to add a song to play at the top of their profile. The feature was announced on Thursday and will be used by Sabrina Carpenter to promote her latest single, “Taste.”

The feature may evoke memories of the MySpace era for millennials when choosing the right song for your profile was a significant decision.

🎵You can now add music to your @instagram profile (karaoke skills not included) 🎤 pic.twitter.com/H1tJ9PiwWS — Meta Newsroom (@MetaNewsroom) August 22, 2024

Interestingly, users who were too young to experience MySpace in the 2000s, appear to be nostalgic about it. This is evident from the recent popularity of the new app Noplace, a text-based MySpace-like platform, among teens and Gen Z this summer, reported Business Insider.

This move is expected to resonate with millennials and Gen Z, who have shown a peculiar nostalgia for the early social networking site.

Why It Matters: Over the last few months, Mark Zuckerberg-led Instagram has been making significant moves to enhance user engagement and safety.

In April 2024, the platform revived its cash bonus program for content creators, extending monetization opportunities to include photo content.

However, concerns regarding teen safety continue to circle the social media platform. In response, in May Instagram expanded its ‘Limits’ feature to enhance user protection against online harassment.

Despite that, last month, it was reported that Instagram’s algorithm continued to recommend sexually explicit content to teen accounts, despite Meta’s promises of providing an age-appropriate experience.

