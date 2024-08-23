CPI Aerostructures And 2 Other Stocks Under $3 Executives Are Buying

The Dow Jones index closed lower by more than 150 points on Thursday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company’s prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga’s insider transactions platform.

Nanophase Technologies

Director R Janet Whitmore bought a total of 21,040 shares at an average price of $1.59. To acquire these shares, it cost around $33,454. What's Happening: On Aug. 6, Nanophase Technologies posted an increase in second-quarter sales.

On Aug. 6, Nanophase Technologies posted an increase in second-quarter sales. What Nanophase Technologies Does: Nanophase Technologies Corp is engaged in the production of engineered nanomaterial solutions and larger, sub-micron, materials such as personal care sunscreens, architectural coatings, industrial coating applications, and abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, energy.

Alset

CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired a total of 2,983 shares at an average price of $0.95. To acquire these shares, it cost around $2,834. What's Happening: The company's stock gained around 39% over the past five days.

The company's stock gained around 39% over the past five days. What Alset Does: Alset Inc is a diversified holding company engaged through its subsidiaries in the development of EHome communities and other real estate, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products with operations in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea.

CPI Aerostructures

Director Richard S Caswell acquired a total of 5,000 shares at an average price of $2.69. The insider spent around $13,450 to buy those shares. What's Happening: On Aug. 20, CPI Aerostructures named Philip Passarello as CFO.

On Aug. 20, CPI Aerostructures named Philip Passarello as CFO. What CPI Aerostructures Does: CPI Aerostructures Inc is engaged in the manufacturing of structural aircraft parts for fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters in both the commercial and defense markets in the United States.

