Shiba Inu's Burn Rate Rockets 1,198% Higher As 28M SHIB Are Incinerated: 'Current Swing Has One More Upside To Come,' Touts Trader

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD is seeing a fresh increase in burn rates as the community celebrates notable developments.

What Happened: Shiba Inu’s burn rate surged by 1,197.5%, with a single transaction burning 24.8 million coins around 14 hours ago, according to Shibburn data. Over the past 24 hours, two transactions each burned more than 1 million coins.

Shibarium Network, Shiba Inu's Layer-2 blockchain, celebrated its first birthday, with more than 417 million transactions processed and 1.8 million wallets created. The achievements include the execution of three major hard forks, new tokens K9 and BadToken on K9Finance, and a third-party bridge called Hoichi.

Lucie, the marketing lead of Shiba Inu, spotlighted in her latest post Bone as a crucial part of the governance and the technological infrastructure of Shiba State. Bone now serves as the gas token for Shibarium, the layer-2 solution designed to enhance transaction speed and efficiency.

Why It Matters: IntoTheBlock data shows a 55% increase in large transaction volume and an 8.8% rise in daily active addresses. Transactions greater than $100,000 over the past seven days amounted to $103.6 million. 73% of SHIB is in the hands of large holders, while 78% of holders have been accumulating SHIB for more than a year.

Crypto trader Haejin predicts more upside to come for Shiba Inu.

Price Action: In the past 24 hours, SHIB is trading 0.9% higher, adding to its past seven-day gains of 7.4%.

Image: Shutterstock