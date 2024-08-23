Neither Harris Nor Trump Should Be On TikTok, Says Former Congressman: 'Desire To Win Younger Votes...Is Taking Precedence Over National Security Concerns'

Mike Gallagher, former Congressman and current Head of Defense at Palantir, has expressed concerns over politicians using TikTok, citing national security risks.

What Happened: Gallagher criticized both Harris and Trump for their use of the popular social media platform TikTok during CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”

“Neither should be using the platform. I think it shows that political expediency, the desire to win younger votes who are hyper online is taking precedence over national security concerns,” he said.

Gallagher, however, did acknowledge the bipartisan support in Congress for addressing these issues. He highlighted that his committee in Congress demonstrated that both Democrats and Republicans are taking the issue seriously, as evidenced by a vote tally exceeding 350 votes.

While recognizing the complexity of the issue, Gallagher emphasized the need for a nuanced approach. He pointed out that the problem extends beyond TikTok and involves broader issues of cross-border data flows and foreign control of social media.

Why It Matters: The former Congressman’s concerns come in the wake of Trump’s debut on TikTok in June and Harris joining the platform in July. Both politicians have been using the platform to engage younger voters, despite ongoing concerns about national security related to TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance Ltd.

Earlier this year, TikTok argued that the U.S. could have considered alternatives to banning the app to address national security concerns. However, Gallagher’s recent comments suggest that the issue is not just about TikTok, but a broader concern about foreign control of social media and cross-border data flows.

Gallagher’s concerns echo his previous statements about a divide in national security between corporate America and ordinary citizens. He stated that the “true divide” in national security is not between political parties, but between corporate interests and the values of everyday Americans.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock