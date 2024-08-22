Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Flat Ahead Of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole Symposium Speech: Analyst Predicts King Crypto's Rally Past $70K If It Breaches This Level

Leading cryptocurrencies moved sideways as investors took caution ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded 9:15 p.m. EDT) Bitcoin BTC/USD -0.23% $60,807.05 Ethereum ETH/USD

+0.37% $2,638.70 Dogecoin DOGE/USD +0.21% $0.1062

What Happened: Bitcoin lifted to $61,390 early morning only to retrace and consolidate in the $60,000 zone.

Ethereum also chopped in the $2,600-$2,650 zone during the day.

In the past 24 hours, 28,981 traders were liquidated, with the total cryptocurrency liquidations at $82.64 million. More than $50 million in bullish bets was wiped out.

Bitcoin's Open Interest rose 0.37% over the last 24 hours, while the number of traders taking bullish long positions on the cryptocurrency exceeded those going short.

The pullback caused the reading on the Cryptocurrency Fear & Greed Index to drop from 39 to 34, reflecting an environment of "Fear" in the market.

Top Gainers (24-Hours)

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 9:15 p.m. EDT) Bittensor (TAO) +11.58% $330.81 Avalanche (AVAX) +9.88% $25.94 Floki (FLOKI) +8.27% $0.0001384

The global cryptocurrency market stood at $2.15 trillion, following a marginal increase of 0.40% in the last 24 hours.

Stocks retreated on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 177.71 points, or 0.43%, to close at 40,712.78. The broad-based index S&P 500 slid 0.89% to end at 5,570.64. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite dipped 1.67% to end at 17,619.35.

The downward pressure came ahead of Powell's speech, anticipated to provide further clues on the central bank's potential interest rate cut plan next month. Fed minutes released Wednesday indicated a bias toward lowering rates, the first in four years.

Analyst Notes: A prominent cryptocurrency analyst, Bitcoin Munger, drew attention to Bitcoin's aggressive accumulation by investors with more than 10,000 in holdings.

"Mega Whales (over 10,000 BTC) are signaling that we are on the verge of a big move to the upside," the analyst remarked.

Mega Whales (over 10k $BTC) are signaling that we are on the verge of a big move to the upside.



They have been accumulating aggressively since June.



Tick tock! #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/DUd5eGPR2l — Bitcoin Munger (@bitcoinmunger) August 22, 2024

Another widely-followed cryptocurrency analyst, Seth, noticed the formation of an ascending triangle for Bitcoin.

The upper boundary of the pattern was at $61,941, breaching which could send King Crypto past $70,000, the trader predicted.

A break out on this ascending triangle would put $BTC above 70K. 🤞



NFA https://t.co/BtBG3Ck9MD pic.twitter.com/pkv0pRnzpx — Seth (@seth_fin) August 22, 2024

