Why Workday Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 12%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Workday, Inc. WDAY rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported its second-quarter financial results.

Workday reported second-quarter revenue of $2.08 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.75 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.65 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Workday shares jumped 11.9% to $258.47 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Sequans Communications S.A . SQNS gained 146.5% to $1.34 in pre-market trading after reporting preliminary second quarter 2024 financial results.

. gained 146.5% to $1.34 in pre-market trading after reporting preliminary second quarter 2024 financial results. Portage Biotech Inc . PRTG rose 130.2% to $6.24 in today's pre-market trading.

. rose 130.2% to $6.24 in today's pre-market trading. Momentus Inc . MNTS gained 87.6% to $1.07 in pre-market trading.

. gained 87.6% to $1.07 in pre-market trading. Elevai Labs Inc . ELAB shares rose 34.1% to $0.3085 in pre-market trading.

. shares rose 34.1% to $0.3085 in pre-market trading. Mural Oncology PLC MURA gained 19.2% to $3.91 in pre-market trading.

gained 19.2% to $3.91 in pre-market trading. Perfect Moment Ltd . PMNT gained 18.7% to $1.33 in pre-market trading after declining over 6% on Thursday.

. gained 18.7% to $1.33 in pre-market trading after declining over 6% on Thursday. Satellogic Inc SATL gained 17.7% to $1.20 in pre-market trading.

gained 17.7% to $1.20 in pre-market trading. Pono Capital Two, In c. PTWO gained 15.3% to $13.26 in pre-market trading after jumping 18% on Thursday.

c. gained 15.3% to $13.26 in pre-market trading after jumping 18% on Thursday. Rezolve AI Limited RZLV climbed 12% to $11.55 in pre-market trading. Revolve AI shares jumped 17% on Thursday after the company announced a partnership with ePages.

Losers

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc . WIMI shares fell 20.1% to $0.8307 in pre-market trading after jumping 37% on Thursday.

. shares fell 20.1% to $0.8307 in pre-market trading after jumping 37% on Thursday. ShiftPixy, Inc. PIXY declined 14.2% to $0.97 in pre-market trading.

declined 14.2% to $0.97 in pre-market trading. SRIVARU Holding Limited SVMH shares declined 13.8% to $0.1363 in pre-market trading. SRIVARU Holding shares jumped 33% on Thursday after the company announced the formal launch of the PRANA 2.0 electric motorcycle at a major event in Chennai, India. Also, the company said it aims to increase production capacity to nearly 10,000 units per month by the end of 2024

shares declined 13.8% to $0.1363 in pre-market trading. SRIVARU Holding shares jumped 33% on Thursday after the company announced the formal launch of the PRANA 2.0 electric motorcycle at a major event in Chennai, India. Also, the company said it aims to increase production capacity to nearly 10,000 units per month by the end of 2024 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. RRGB fell 13.5% to $4.09 in pre-market trading as the company reported downbeat earnings for its second quarter and lowered its FY24 revenue guidance.

fell 13.5% to $4.09 in pre-market trading as the company reported downbeat earnings for its second quarter and lowered its FY24 revenue guidance. Air Industries Group AIRI fell 12.7% to $6.26 in pre-market trading. Air Industries Group shares jumped 91% on Thursday after the company announced it received a $110 million contract for the production of Thrust Struts used in the GTF aircraft jet engine.

fell 12.7% to $6.26 in pre-market trading. Air Industries Group shares jumped 91% on Thursday after the company announced it received a $110 million contract for the production of Thrust Struts used in the GTF aircraft jet engine. N2OFF, Inc . NITO shares fell 12.5% to $0.2704 in pre-market trading after gaining around 6% on Thursday. N2OFF recently announced the 111 MW project in Germany as part of an agreement with Solterra Renewable Energy.

. shares fell 12.5% to $0.2704 in pre-market trading after gaining around 6% on Thursday. N2OFF recently announced the 111 MW project in Germany as part of an agreement with Solterra Renewable Energy. ESS Tech, Inc . GWH shares declined 11.3% to $0.4792 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Thursday.

. shares declined 11.3% to $0.4792 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Thursday. Beneficient BENF fell 11.1% to $2.24 in today's pre-market trading after surging 9% on Thursday.

fell 11.1% to $2.24 in today's pre-market trading after surging 9% on Thursday. BurgerFi International, Inc. BFI shares fell 10.4% to $0.2011 in pre-market trading.

shares fell 10.4% to $0.2011 in pre-market trading. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. STAF shares dipped 9.2% to $2.78 in pre-market trading after surging 159% on Thursday.

Now Read This: