Max Keiser Agrees With MicroStrategy Chair Michael Saylor On 'Bitcoin Is Divine' Stance — What's Going On?

Bitcoin BTC/USD bull Max Keiser is known for his unwavering support for the leading cryptocurrency, a fervor rarely matched by other advocates in the space. Of late, though, he has taken his belief to another level.

What Happened: On Thursday, Keiser amplified an Apr. 11 X post by fellow Bitcoin investor and MicroStrategy co-founder, Michael Saylor.

The image showed King Crypto in a heavenly setting, surrounded by what looked like a celestial angel. The intention was to elevate Bitcoin’s divinity to that of God.

However, this was not the first time Keiser emphasized the godly aspect of the cryptocurrency.

In the same X thread, he posted an image that showed Jesus Christ holding a Bitcoin, with the caption, “God sent his son to Earth to save humanity. That didn't work as hoped. So he sent Bitcoin. Experiencing Bitcoin is the digital Eucharist. Bitcoin is not an abstraction of the divine. Bitcoin is divine."

Why It Matters: Keiser’s comparison of Bitcoin to a divine entity underscored his deep faith in the apex cryptocurrency.

Keiser’s faith in Bitcoin’s potential was so strong that he became one of the first mainstream journalists to cover it when it was priced at only $0.30.

His unflinching support led him to become an official advisor to El Salvador President Nayib Bukele in 2021 to help the country adopt a Bitcoin standard.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at 60,817.44, up 0.59% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

