The S&P 500 ended the week down by 0.04%, having briefly turned positive during Friday's session before losing its gains. Meanwhile, the blue-chip Dow and tech-heavy Nasdaq also finished the week lower, down by 0.6% and 0.18%, respectively.

This week was 2024’s most volatile, with the Dow dropping more than 1,000 points on Monday and the S&P 500 losing 3%, driven by disappointing payroll data and concerns over delayed Federal Reserve rate cuts.

The Bank of Japan’s dovish stance on Wednesday halted short-covering flows into the yen, preventing the carry trade’s unwinding, which was affecting liquidity in riskier assets. Following this, the major indexes saw a robust recovery as Thursday’s positive weekly jobless claims report eased investors’ concerns about the U.S. economy.

The Bulls

“Palantir Stock Continues To Surge Toward 52-Week Highs: What’s Driving The Action?” by Adam Eckert, details how Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR shares are rising to 52-week highs due to better-than-expected quarterly earnings, partnerships with Microsoft Corp. and Wendy's, and increased guidance fueled by strong U.S. commercial revenue growth and expanded AI capabilities.

“Dogecoin Inches Closer To Psychological $0.10 Mark: ‘Should Be The Bottom,’ Trader Thinks,” by Khyathi Dalal, reports that crypto trader World Of Charts believes Dogecoin’s bounce from key support levels signals the potential bottom, suggesting now is a good time for long-term investment, with the coin recently recovering from a 37% weekly loss.

“Robinhood Is Doing ‘Everything Right’: Analysts Focus On New Products, Traders Taking Market Share From Competitors,” by Chris Katje, highlights analysts’ positive outlook on Robinhood Markets Inc. HOOD as the company beats earnings expectations, launches new products, and attracts traders from competitors, with strong net deposit growth and strategic acquisitions like Bitstamp and Pluto Capital.

Veteran Wall Street Analyst Counters Recession Fears: ‘We Don’t Expect A Hard Landing Of The Economy’

Activist Investor Elliott, Who Criticized Southwest Airlines For Poor Execution, Now Announces 7% Stake In Company Amid Talks Of Management Overhaul

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Loads Up On Reddit As Platform Reports Q2 Revenue Increase, Also Buys $13.7M Worth Of Nvidia-Rival AMD’s Stock

The Bears

“Nvidia Upcoming Chip Launch Faces Delay Due To Design Flaws — Setback Expected To Impact Meta, Microsoft And Google: Report,” by Shanthi Rexaline, reports that Nvidia Corp. NVDA faces delays in its upcoming Blackwell series chip launch due to design flaws, potentially impacting major clients like Meta Platforms Inc. META, Microsoft Corp. MSFT, and Alphabet Inc. GOOGL.

“Tesla CEO Elon Musk Admits Lower Priced EVs From Rival Automakers Are A Problem, But ‘Not One That Will Last,'” by Anan Ashraf, reports that Elon Musk acknowledges that lower-priced EVs from rivals are challenging Tesla Inc. TSLA, but he believes this is a short-term issue as competitors struggle with profitability, while Tesla plans to introduce more affordable models by 2025.

“Celsius Holdings Downgraded: Analyst Cautions Weak Consumer Environment, No Meaningful Recovery Projected Until Summer 2025” by Nabaparna Bhattacharya, reports that a BofA analyst downgraded Celsius Holdings Inc. CELH and cut the price target, citing declining sales growth and a weak consumer environment, with no significant recovery expected until summer 2025.

Alphabet Loses Antitrust Suit Over Google Search Dominance: Report

Warner Bros Merged With Discovery For $43B In 2022. It Now Realizes The Merger Was A Bust, Having Overpaid For Its TV Network And Writing Down $9B, Resulting In Stock Crashing Over 10%: Here’s More

Paul Krugman Ridicules Bitcoin’s Store Of Value Narrative, Nobel Winning Economist Makes A Cheeky Comparison With Nvidia

